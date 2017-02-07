Today, the Business Intelligence Group named 34 companies as leaders and winners of the 2017 BIG Innovation Awards. This annual business awards program (http://www.bintelligence.com) recognizes organizations that have brought new ideas to life and sought to change the way we experience the world. Starting this year, the company also selected one organization, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, and four products, The Climate Corporation’s Climate FieldView digital agriculture platform, SolarWindow Technologies, suitX MAX exoskeleton and Marine Corps Solar Soaring UAV, as the shining stars of innovation and named them Chairman’s Choice winners of the program.

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals (https://braeburnpharmaceuticals.com), an Apple Tree Partners company, is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company delivering novel, long-acting implantable and injectable therapies for serious neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company’s first commercial product, Probuphine® (buprenorphine) implant, was approved by the FDA in May 2016 as the first and only implant to treat opioid addiction, an epidemic that kills 90 people each day. The Braeburn team continuously thinks beyond what’s been done in order to tackle, head on, what might still be possible in therapeutic areas widely recognized as public health crises in need of new solutions with the goal of improving public health.

SolarWindow Technologies (http://solarwindow.com) generates electricity through transparent, organic photovoltaic coatings that are applied to glass and flexible plastic for applications including tall towers and skyscrapers. Once applied, these coatings transform normally passive windows into electricity generators under natural, artificial, low, shaded and even reflected light conditions.

The suitX MAX exoskeleton (http://www.suitx.com) was developed by Dr. Homayoon Kazerooni and his team of engineers at suitX. MAX is a flexible exoskeleton designed to augment a worker’s strength to reduce the risk of workplace injury. MAX can be used in a range of workplace tasks, allowing workers to be more productive by reducing fatigue, and costly workplace injuries. This type of technology has the potential to create a safer, more productive workplace environment.

The Marine Corps Solar Soaring UAV (http://www.hqmc.marines.mil/e2o) integrates photovoltaics, autonomous soaring, high-energy density storage, and cooperative flight to deliver a long sought-after capability of persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance without logistics fuel. Each platform harnesses energy from the sun to charge batteries and power propulsion, while autonomous cooperative flight capabilities allow the aircraft to share soaring data to optimize flight paths. By harvesting energy from renewable sources, this UAV program aims to enhance the warfighting capability of the force by improving the endurance of existing and future UAV assets.

The Climate Corporation’s Climate FieldView™ (https://www.climate.com) digital agriculture platform is already helping more than 100,000 farmers across 100 million crop acres make daily operating decisions based on real-time weather, soil and crop information, as well as equipment performance, right at their fingertips. This digital ag platform delivers to farmers data-driven insights, including the ability to build customized seeding and fertility plans for each field, to achieve maximum yield potential, improve efficiency and manage risk.

“The sheer pace of innovation is accelerating in virtually every industry as new technology allows corporations and other organizations to rethink how they approach and solve real problems that affect the way we work, love and play,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring our Chairman’s Choice winners and finalists as these are the organizations and people who are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the 2017 BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions and provide feedback.

The 2017 BIG Innovation Award winners are listed below:



Adaptive Insights Founder and Chairman Robert S. Hull

ARIIX Natural Broad-Spectrum Preservative

AT&T ECOMP - Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management & Policy

Beltone

BenjiLock

Cammy

Cigna’s Women's Health Mobile Application

ClearSlide

CloudTitan

Clover App Market

Darktrace

Dow: PARALOID™ Edge Isocyanate-Free Polyurethane Technology

Epicor Software FFL Compliance Manager

The Gary Stock Company

Groupe Media TFO LUV (Laboratoire d’univers virtuels)

Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper

hmbldt

IDFinance Credit Scoring and Digital Lending

Lighting Science Group L-Bar LED

LiveWorld

MediaCom Australia DATASPINE

MINDBODY Engage

Nanobiomed Prextrolin

Netradyne Driveri

ORANGE TVlights (in partnership with Philips Lighting and Soft@Home)

Thycotic’s Secret Server Cloud

Unified

Venstar Surveyor Energy Management System

Workiva Wdesk

Additionally, the judges named 28 companies and products as finalists: Adaptiva, Arrow Electronics and Indiegogo, Data Resolution, Dell Boomi, Demisto, Digitate, Experian DataLabs and Experian Fraud & ID, Five9, Host Analytics, Immotor Super Batterey, Impartner, Intacct, Liberty Oilfield Services, Lighting Science Group, Masergy, Mavenlink, MBS Secure, Motus, Omron Adept Technologies, PebblePost, Pitcher, Securonix, Solva, TGaS Advisors, UpRight Law, Versa Networks and Yext.

The Business Intelligence Group recently announced the full program of business awards for 2017:



PR and Marketing Excellence Awards (nomination deadline: 02/10/2017)

Best Places to Work (nomination deadline: 04/07/2017)

Stratus Award for Cloud Computing (nomination deadline: 05/05/2017)

Sustainability Awards (nomination deadline: 06/23/2017)

BIG Awards for Business (nomination deadline: 08/18/2017)

Fortress Cyber Security Awards (nomination deadline: 09/22/2017)

SVP Awards (Suppliers, Vendors and Partners) (nomination deadline: 10/20/2017)

BIG Innovation Awards (nomination deadline: 12/15/2017)

For more information about the BIG Innovation awards, visit http://www.bintelligence.com/big-innovation-awards/.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.