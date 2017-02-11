Vernon Computer Source Offering $2,000 Scholarship

Texas Longhorn mascot with arm around graduating student Vernon Computer Source is excited to play a small role in assisting students on their way to a better education.

Vernon Computer Source is pleased to announce that it will be awarding a $2,000 scholarship to a deserving student who is currently enrolled in college or university or will be enrolled in college or university for the 2018 school year.

Students wishing to apply will be asked to submit a short essay of no more than 500 words describing their education and career goals. Applications will be accepted until May 31st, 2017 at 11:59 Eastern Time and the winner will be announced during the first week of July. Applicants will find full information about the scholarship and how to submit an application on the Vernon Computer Source website.

To be eligible, applicants must be working towards a degree, be currently enrolled in an accredited university or planning to attend university within the next 12 months.

Vernon Computer Source is excited to be able to help deserving students achieve their career goals through higher education.

Vernon Computer Source has provided computer rentals for businesses for over 30 years. They create customized, short-term rental packages for businesses that work with the needs of their projects and their budget.