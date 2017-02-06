Eagle Surgical Products, LLC, today announced it will showcase its Electro Lube® product, an anti-stick solution for electrosurgery, at booth #102 during the Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Association of Cosmetic Surgery, February 9-11 in San Diego, California. AACS offers comprehensive education around procedures and management in cosmetic surgery, improving patient care with the latest technology for surgical and non-invasive procedures and the best strategies for practice management.

“Plastic surgery is especially complex and requires surgeons to operate on highly valued areas, where instrument failure or sticking can be particularly problematic,” says Tim Reese, president of Eagle Surgical Products, LLC, the sales and distribution company for Electro Lube®. “Electro Lube® helps prevent sticking from eschar buildup on monopolar and bipolar instruments, such as the bipolar forceps and the Bovie pencil often used by plastic surgeons, so that surgeons can provide patients with the highest quality of care while minimizing surgical delays.”

Currently, surgeons at some of the nation’s top hospitals are using Electro Lube®, including at the Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, the UC Health System and New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell.

“Electro Lube often helps me save time during surgery, specifically during surgeries when cautery build-up is especially problematic,” says Dr. Edward Buckingham, facial plastic surgeon and owner of the Buckingham Center for facial plastic surgery.

Reese will be at booth #102 demonstrating Electro Lube®’s ability to help prevent bleeders caused by instrument sticking during face lifts, rhynoplasties, and various other cosmetic surgeries.

Members of the media interested in speaking with Reese can contact Angela Dejene at adejene(at)crosswindpr.com. For more information on Electro Lube®, please visit http://www.electrolubesurgical.com.

About Electro Lube

Electro Lube® is an anti-stick solution for electrosurgery designed to keep instruments clean. Electro Lube® was developed under the premise that a clean surgical instrument is a more predictable instrument. Electro Lube® helps minimize the number of interruptions during surgery by keeping tissue from sticking to the instruments and the instruments from sticking to the tissue. To learn more about Electro Lube®, visit us at http://www.electrolubesurgical.com or follow us on Twitter at @Electro_Lube.