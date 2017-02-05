ThinkGenetic, Inc. Elects Two New Board Members

ThinkGenetic, Inc. is pleased to announce the election of two new members to the ThinkGenetic Board of Directors. New board members include Theodore (Ted) T. Pasquarello of Sudbury, Massachusetts and Gary Butter of Short Hills, NJ.

Ted is the Founder and Former President and Chief Executive Officer of Chiswick Trading, Inc., and a former Advisor to Guaranty First Bank. He is the Managing Member of Paris Trust LLC and currently serves on the Boards of UV Tech Systems, and Peddock Capital Advisors (a private wealth management firm). Also, Ted is a Governing Trustee at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, as well as a member of their Science Committee. In addition, Ted is a current member of Boynton Angels, Inc.

Gary is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy where he was a classmate of ThinkGenetic co-founder Len Barker. After graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Gary entered the Navy nuclear power program where he served on a fast attack submarine. He remained in the Navy reserves after his five years of active duty and retired from the reserves as a Navy Captain after 24 years of service. After his active duty time Gary attended law school at NYU and then worked for the law firm Baker Botts LLP in Manhattan as a patent attorney for more than 20 years before joining Google as a corporate patent attorney in 2012.

“I am pleased to welcome Ted and Gary as new Board members,” said Dave Jacob, CEO of ThinkGenetic, Inc. “These individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise and will be tremendous assets to our organization as we further our mission of providing reliable information online to those living with genetic conditions.”

The ThinkGenetic Board of Directors is comprised of individuals from the medical, business, academic communities. It is the Board’s responsibility to provide counsel and guidance in the direction and operation of the organization as well as raise awareness of ThinkGenetic.