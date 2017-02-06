Our analysis of market leadership in digital services will clearly distinguish between organizations using AI to simply crunch data versus those using AI to truly support a business objective or drive Transformation with a capital T

Many of the world’s leading enterprises and service providers see themselves as digital innovators whose applications of digital concepts and technologies are cutting edge, when, in fact, these organizations have merely scratched the surface of digital’s disruptive potential, according to Everest Group, a consulting and research firm focused on digital services, strategic IT, business services and sourcing.

To guide organizations in the transformative adoption of the digital ecosystem, Everest Group today announced the formation of a dedicated team and a comprehensive research agenda devoted entirely to digital services. The new Digital Services research practice will address growing enterprise needs for data-based insights into Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), digital design and innovation, and successful business strategies based on digital concepts.

“Since Everest Group began covering digital services in 2013, the rate of enterprise adoption of digital technology has multiplied,” said Yugal Joshi, practice director at Everest Group. “However, the digital journey is about more than the technologies alone; it is also about the people, processes, design, and innovation philosophy of an organization.

“Unfortunately, many enterprises are pointing to their piecemeal application of digital technology—using a mobile app to engage with employees, for example—and equating that with digital leadership when, in fact, digital leadership is less about these application instances and more about leveraging the interplay of digital concepts and technologies to fundamentally change the structure of their business and even the industry,” continued Joshi. “Our goal is to elucidate this distinction and provide the fact-based analyses and insights that guide enterprises and service providers to move beyond ‘look at our cool technology’ to ‘look at our cool use cases.’”

Everest Group has planned a robust 2017 research agenda focused on digital services, including deep-dives into topics such as IoT, digital marketing, mobility, next-generation and conversational analytics, platforms and disruptive start-ups. Also, Everest Group’s Digital Innovation Index and PEAK Matrix™ assessments will provide insights into the comparative market position of enterprises and service providers in terms of digital innovation.

Furthermore, through fact-based research that imparts reality, the new Digital Services research practice will explore how enterprises and service providers are tapping the interplay of technologies to drive innovation and disrupt their industries.

“Our dedicated Digital Services research program will better serve clients not only by examining a broader scope of digital services but also by zooming in on how these are being used to support business objectives,” said Gunjan Gupta, practice director at Everest Group. “Take, for example, the application of artificial intelligence. Our research will be instrumental in more clearly defining hazy terminology, such as what it truly means to have an AI solution. It will also separate the wheat from the chaff—revealing what works and what doesn’t. And, most importantly, our analysis of market leadership in digital services will clearly distinguish between organizations using AI to simply crunch data versus those using AI to truly support a business objective or drive Transformation with a capital T.”

