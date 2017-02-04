Big Fogg is honored to be commissioned by the National Football League to provide its Sideline Cooling & Misting and Heating Systems for the 12th time.

Big Fogg has provided heating and misting systems for over 150 games in the last year. Big Fogg’s sideline heating and cooling systems was also used during many college bowl games as well as in the NFL playoffs. This will be the 12th time that Big Fogg has worked a Super Bowl football game. Christopher Miehl, President of Big Fogg, has attended all the Super Bowls that Big Fogg has been contracted for. Mr. Miehl says, “Big Fogg is honored to be commissioned by the National Football League to provide its Sideline Cooling & Misting and Heating Systems for the 12th time. This should be a classic contest between two great offensive teams. I predict it will be a closely fought game with the last team to control the ball winning. I am so excited to be in attendance.”

Below is the list of the twelve (12) Super Bowl football games that Big Fogg has been contracted to provide equipment for:

1) Super Bowl 27, Held at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA; Jan 30, 1994, Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills.

(2) Super Bowl 31, Held at the Superdome, New Orleans, LA; Jan 26, 1997, Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots.

(3) Super Bowl 35, Held at the Superdome, New Orleans, LA; Feb 3, 2002, St. Louis Rams vs. New England Patriots.

(4) Super Bowl 39, Held at the Dolphins Stadium, Miami, FL; Feb 4, 2005, New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

(5) Super Bowl 40, Held at Ford Field, Detroit, MI; Feb 5, 2006, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

(6) Super Bowl 41, Held at Dolphin Stadium, Miami, FL; Feb 4, 2007, Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears.

(7) Super Bowl 42, Held at Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ; Feb 3, 2008, New York Giants vs. New England Patriots.

(8) Super Bowl 43, Held at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL; Feb 1, 2009, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals.

(9) Super Bowl 44, Held at Sun Life Stadium, Miami, FL; Feb 7, 2010, Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints.

(10) Super Bowl 47, Held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA; Feb 10, 2013, Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco Forty-Niners.

(11) Super Bowl 49, Held at Phoenix, AZ Stadium, Glendale, AZ; Feb 1, 2015; New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks.

(12) Super Bowl 51, Held at Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX; Feb 5, 2017; New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons.

Big Fogg, for the 20th consecutive season, is working the Pro Bowl in Orlando this year. It has returned to its original format of the American Football Conference (AFC) versus the National Football Conference (NFC). Phillip Rivers who has been named the quarterback for the AFC team will be playing his last game in a San Diego Chargers uniform after 13 years.

Big Fogg also provided its heating benches for the football game featuring the Green Bay Packers against the New York Giants on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. In addition, the Kansas City Chiefs chose Big Fogg to provide heating benches during the 2016 NFL season and into the Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 15th against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The NFL commissioned the Big Fogg heating benches that were utilized during the professional football games.

About Big Fogg, Inc

Big Fogg has a reputation for being the premium supplier of sports misting, cooling, and heating products. Big Fogg has supplied its outdoor cooling and heating equipment for many sporting events, leagues and for teams, including the X-Games Special Olympics Major League All Star Game, NHL, World Cup Soccer, I-Heart Concert (Vegas) PGA, Lucas Oil Event, Motor Sports, and US Tennis Championship. Big Fogg also provides its equipment for corporate picnics, charity events, festivals, fairs, and concerts. Big Fogg was at Coachella for a three-day concert in the desert where the temperature exceeded 115 degrees. Big Fogg has been designing, building and installing its Misting Systems since its inception in 1999. Big Fogg specializes in providing outdoor cooling and heating systems in restaurants, residences, resorts, hotels, including cruise lines. In 2011, Big Fogg was honored to receive the Business of the Year award from both the cities of Temecula and Murrieta, CA. The industrial cooling/misting market has recently been in high demand for Big Fogg’s products in services especially as it relates to: odor control, dust suppression, humidification, transformer cooling, and factory cooling needs. For example, the company was asked to provide misting systems at Ground Zero which helped cleanup and reconstruction efforts after 9/11.

