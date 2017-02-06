The Award Wining Prospect Plaza Multifamily Housing Project's Prefab Bathroom by SurePods “We have continuously improved and refined our manufacturing process, using both computer automation and lean manufacturing concepts, to build a better, greener and leaner bathroom.” said Bill Seery, Director of Business Development-Oldcastle® SurePods

Oldcastle SurePods™ is pleased to announce their prefabricated bathroom pods were an integral element of the Prospect Plaza Site 1 project, winner of the 2016 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Pillars of Industry Award for Best Green Building Concepts. The award-winning project, Prospect Plaza Site 1, is a 110-unit low income housing facility located in Brooklyn, New York. The project team leveraged the advantages of several prefabricated building components in addition to the bathroom pods, including a precast concrete building system provided by Oldcastle Precast.

Blue Sea Development Company, lead entity in the project’s development partnership, was challenged with the need to modernize a demolished, poverty-line, high-rise apartment complex with a leaner and greener housing development. Oldcastle SurePods™ is familiar with the green-space world, having automated the traditional hammer-and-nail approach to building bathrooms 10 years ago. SurePods’ unique manufacturing process vastly reduces construction waste through careful purchasing and employing lean processes. Prospect Plaza Site 1 achieved a 94% construction waste diversion with the help of SurePods prefab bathrooms and manufactured walls.

“The Prospect Plaza project gave us the opportunity to combine our environmentally conscious manufacturing process with common sense engineering decisions and material selections such as low flow plumbing fixtures and low VOC paints and adhesives to provide a bathroom that met or exceeded the criteria of several prestigious green building programs.” said Bill Seery, Director of Business Development for Oldcastle® SurePods.

In addition to the 2016 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Pillars of Industry Award for Best Green Building Concepts, Prospect Plaza Site 1 also achieved a LEED Platinum certification, National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Gold certification and Energy Star certification.

About Oldcastle® Surepods™

Oldcastle® SurePods™ is the leading provider of prefabricated bathrooms in North America. Using Building Information Modeling (BIM) and lean manufacturing technology, Oldcastle SurePods™ works with customers from design to installation to produce custom, ready-to-install bathroom pods for hotels and multi-unit residential projects. Replacing on-site bathroom construction, bathroom pods accelerate the construction timeline, improve overall quality and eliminate the punch list for the bathroom, the most problem-ridden part of a construction project. Oldcastle SurePods™ is part of Oldcastle, one of the largest manufacturers of building products in North America. http://www.oldcastlesurepods.com

Watch a time-lapse video of the Oldcastle® SurePods™ installation in Prospect Plaza: https://oldcastlemodular.com/surepods-builds-multi-family-project-nyc/