CrowdJoy is taking the event industry by storm, releasing a suite of cloud-based event management tools that provide the quickest and most affordable way to build the best mobile experience for their attendees. The days of downloading, installing, and learning to use a new app each time you attend a live event are over. By providing organizers with their own dedicated, branded, digital event app experience, attendees now have year-round access to all their events in a single app.

“Time spent at events is finite and precious. Our mission is to build digital solutions that improve the live event experience for fans, hosts, and brands alike, while maximizing the impact of their advertising spending.” - Ryan Owen, CrowdJoy CEO

CrowdJoy has pioneered an innovative ‘Cost-Per-Visit’ pricing model that directly ties on-site foot traffic to sponsorship fees, and allows organizers and brands to better monetize their captive audience. Through the use of gamification, 3D maps, and Augmented Reality, CrowdJoy provides attendees with a user experience that encourages them to navigate event locations to ‘capture’ digital rewards that are redeemable for real-life prizes.

Other key benefits of the platform include:



3D-mapping, Augmented Reality, and location-sharing technology that energizes the live event experience with a gamification that inspires fans to navigate to the places that matter.

Features that help sponsors increase visibility through venue map digitization, customizable gamification, and proximity-based targeted messaging.

Robust analytics that hosts and brands can use to boost sponsor ROI.

The CrowdJoy platform includes the CrowdJoy flagship mobile app for fans and attendees on iOS and Android, as well as CrowdJoy Studio, web and mobile tools that allow hosts to manage their event from their desktop or on the go.

The CrowdJoy Advantage

CrowdJoy is helping event organizers of all sizes boost sponsorship revenue while turning their attendees into loyal fans. Founded in 2012, CrowdJoy (previously ‘MeetBall’) has taken decades of combined expertise in the field of event logistics to create the world’s best event management and brand sponsorship platform. The free mobile app provides event-goers with the tools to easily navigate, participate, and enjoy, while the admin tools allow organizers to quickly engage their captive audience year-round. For brands, CrowdJoy offers a low-risk, high-reward revenue stream through an innovative cost-per-visit sponsorship model that is the first of its kind. For more information, please visit http://www.crowdjoy.com.

Contact Information

Ryan Owen, Co-Founder & CEO

M: 773-771-4709

E: ryan(at)crowdjoy(dot)com

W: http://www.crowdjoy.com

T: @crowdjoyevents