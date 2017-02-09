Pixel Film Studios Plugin - ProLight Flicker - FCPX ProLight Flicker is a luma manipulation tool which will allow users to selectively flicker light in pictures or videos with complete control and ease

"ProLight Flicker is a luma manipulation tool which will allow users to selectively flicker light in pictures or videos with complete control and ease," said Christina Austin - CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

ProLight Flicker is a tool that allows video editors to achieve a flickering light effect in pictures and videos. Using ProLight is simple. Simply cut-out the light in the footage using the built-in masking tool and adjust the flicker parameters to control the animation. ProLight Flicker will do the rest.

ProLight features a built-in masking tool to cut-out light in a given scene. To use the masking tool in this plugin, start by clicking around the subject and completing the mask. Double-click the line to add a point. Double-click a point to change its curvature. Command + double-click on a point to delete it. With these simple controls, user can refine their cut-out selection.

ProLight Flicker allows users to adjust the flicker amount, frequency, noisiness with simple slider controls that can be found in the inspector window. Adjust the amount will boost the exposure of the flicker. Boosting frequency will increase the speed of flicker animation. Lastly, adjusting noisiness will determine how erratic the flickering behavior becomes.

ProLight features color adjustment controls that allow Final Cut Pro X users to change the flicker color with incredible ease. Click on the color swab to activate an easy to use color wheel. Use the color boost control to increase the intensity of the flickering color.

