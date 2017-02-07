“MassPrinting significantly improved our print and mail operations, while integrating our existing internal review process.” --Rads Mydam, CIO, Anchor Insurance

MassPrinting Inc. announced today that Anchor Insurance selected MassPrinting to manage all document output solutions associated with its policyholder communications.

Under the agreement, Anchor will utilize MassPrinting’s technology solutions to provide best in class print and mail fulfillment, along with disaster recovery and business continuity. MassPrinting was able to provide Anchor with automated insert capability, improved integrity in the envelope, and significant process efficiencies across all envelope types.

“MassPrinting significantly improved our print and mail operations, while integrating our existing internal review process,” said Rads Mydam, CIO, Anchor Insurance. “For example, they provided a web-based application for daily review and approval of print.”

“Anchor challenged us to provide a print solution that could support their existing internal operations needs and meet a tight implementation deadline”, said Andy Pallotta, CEO of MassPrinting. “Working together, our teams were able to develop the right solution and remain on schedule. Challenges like this make us a better company. It’s great to have Anchor as a partner.”

About MassPrinting Inc.

MassPrinting has over twenty years of experience providing document output solutions to meet customer needs. Our vast experience working with insurance carriers has enabled us to know their specific challenges so we can deliver simple solutions through innovative technology.

Find us on social media: @MassPrintingInc and LinkedIn.com/company/Mass-Printing