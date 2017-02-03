We are proud to be associated with this world-class organization who shares our core values of integrity, compassion and teamwork.

Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Lightning are presenting Heart Health Awareness night at the AMALIE Arena this Saturday, February 4th. February is American Heart Month and the two organizations are focused on encouraging the community to create healthier lifestyles, by reducing the risk for cardiovascular diseases. Florida Hospital will host its 5th annual Heart Health Awareness Night as the Bolts face off against the Anaheim Ducks, the puck drops at 7:00 pm.

Heart disease strikes someone in the U.S. about once every 42 seconds and kills more than 610,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Florida Hospital is on a mission to bring useful heart health information and awareness to the community in order to support the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. During the game, public service announcements about the signs and symptoms of heart disease will air on the scoreboard. Dr. Charles Lambert, Medical Director for the Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, will be featured in a pre-game Fox Sports Sun interview where the hosts will wear red ties in honor of heart health awareness month. The Florida Hospital team will also be on the concourse, educating fans and encouraging interaction and engagement.

“Florida Hospital is proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Lightning, to raise awareness about heart health with Bolts fans who are the heartbeat of the team! We know that education and prevention are key components in the fight to save lives from cardiovascular disease. Florida Hospital is at the forefront of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of heart disease by utilizing groundbreaking research and leading edge medicine. We are proud to be associated with this world-class organization who shares our core values of integrity, compassion and teamwork. Together, we are committed to improving the health of our community,” said Mike Schultz, President & CEO of Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System.

The community is invited to visit the Florida Hospital tents on Ford Thunder Alley plaza, prior to the game starting. The pre-game activities include: a raffle drawing of an autographed Ben Bishop goalie stick, selfie photo station and heart health games.

Fans will also have the opportunity to receive an autographed keepsake from special guest, Olympian Anne Schleper on the plaza. Schleper competed with the U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey team during the 2014 Winter Olympics where they won the silver medal. Bolts fans will also have the chance to play “Slap Shot with Schleper” as she encourages the community to become heart healthy and get moving!

“We believe it is extremely important to work with great partners like Florida Hospital to educate Lightning fans, and the greater Tampa Bay community, about important issues such as heart health awareness,” said Lightning Chief Executive Officer Steve Griggs. “Each year, Florida Hospital presents unique and engaging ways to keep the hearts of our fans, and the love they share for the Bolts, top of mind. We are very grateful for our strong relationship with Florida Hospital’s entire team.

All fans will receive a special “I Heart Bolts” t-shirt. The Florida Hospital team will be present to educate Bolts fans about simple ways to ensure cardiovascular health. The two organizations are committed to partnering on additional health and wellness initiatives throughout the year.

