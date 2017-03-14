New Brain Health Website Launches for Brain Awareness Week

www.brainhackers.com Brain Hackers is a place for experts and learners to come together through a shared appreciation for brain health & better living. Our goal is to become the premier site for brain training, memory, & cognitive functioning.

Infused with expert opinions and practical advice, Brainhackers.com provides commentary on the latest news and research about the brain, memory, and cognitive functioning. As the name suggests, the site features "brain hacks," try-at-home tips to improve the reader's life, health, and body-mind connection. The hacks are submitted by contributing authors and cover a variety of different subjects including how to get a better night's sleep, nail a job interview, or communicate better in your relationship. This simple and effective platform allows experts around the world to contribute information with the shared intention of helping readers use their brains to the fullest potential.

Brain Hackers started with The Farrow Method, a brain training system developed by an ADHD and Dyslexia sufferer who used this method to become a Guinness Record Holder for Memory Powers. This system is now backed by a double-blind neuroscience study at McGill University and Brain Hackers is on a mission to help people improve their lives through the use of memory techniques and brain hacks.

From Sophocles and Simonides to European royalty, skills for memory improvement are timeless and effective. Modern leaders like Napoleon and Bill Clinton have used memory strategies to remember names, definitions, details and more. Even Chuck Norris has used these techniques!

Brain Awareness Week (BAW) is a nationwide effort organized by the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives and the Society for Neuroscience to promote the public and personal benefits of brain research. The official week for the BAW is March 13-19, 2017, but any week is a good time to get educated!

