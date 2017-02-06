Austin & Williams Establishes Public Relations Practice

Austin & Williams President Eva LaMere We are thrilled to now offer in-house PR services to our clients, many of whom have long recognized public relations as a critical element of a complete marketing campaign.

Leading advertising, branding and digital marketing agency Austin & Williams has established an in-house public relations practice to further benefit current clients and secure new business, hiring New York PR veteran Jody Fisher to lead the strategic growth of PR operations at the Agency.

“We are thrilled to now offer in-house PR services to our clients, many of whom have long recognized public relations as a critical element of a complete marketing campaign,” said President Eva LaMere. “Adding PR to our well-established services in research and branding, website development, digital marketing and content creation will greatly benefit our ability to serve our existing clients and grow our business in finance, education, healthcare and more.”

Jody Fisher has more than 15 years of New York City and national PR experience, having worked as in-house PR counsel for Skanska USA, Canon USA and St. John’s University. He served as a senior vice president at Rubenstein Communications and at Nicholas and Lence Communications LLC, representing clients including The New York Post, Silverstein Properties, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Friends of the High Line, BMW, AT&T, and The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, as well as nonprofits in the military and veteran arenas. He is a former on-air reporter for WCBS-AM and WINS-AM.

About Austin & Williams

Austin & Williams is a full-service creative marketing and public relations firm, creating ideas that inspire action for clients in the healthcare, higher education, financial services and professional services industries. Certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the state of New York, the Long Island-based firm was founded in 1992 and was named one of the 100 fastest-growing agencies in the nation.