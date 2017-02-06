This membership will add to our portfolio of options by allowing us to connect with customers around the country. As ASN’s tagline states, it’s all about providing customers ‘National Coverage with Local Attention.’

Family-owned uniform provider, Gallagher Uniform, has received its Apparel Services Network (ASN) membership, allowing the company to enhance service to its existing local customer base, and to springboard the company’s ability to service customers with a national presence. Leading the way in the uniform rental industry, Gallagher Uniform is one of 14 businesses across the nation to obtain an ASN membership, and one of the few ASN members located in the Midwest. The purpose of an ASN membership is to combine regional strengths that offer the marketplace an alternative to national public competitors.

John Gallagher, President of Gallagher Uniform shared, “This membership will add to our portfolio of options by allowing us to connect with customers around the country. As ASN’s tagline states, it’s all about providing customers ‘National Coverage with Local Attention.’ This, in addition to our affiliation with the CSC Network, allows us to continue to offer our customers a local partnership that provides national coverage.”

Gallagher Uniform’s company values and demonstrated growth directly align with ASN’s membership requirements. The company is consistently working to increase efficiency and data that helps drive the business forward, while customer service is second to none.

Gallagher Uniform, along with its network of other ASN members, can now provide nationally based employers with a more personal, local touch when it comes to the customer service they receive from their uniform supplier. ASN members also provide:



National account coverage with localized attention and nationalized reporting systems,

Advanced industry control,

Just-in-time repair systems,

State-of-the-art laundry processing facilities,

National account management team,

Personalized customer communication,

Transition Management Team, and

Service guarantee.

“Receiving an ASN membership is exciting for our company because of the large number of national companies that are headquartered in the Midwest,” said Gallagher. “Now we are able to provide these companies with local service they can rely on both here in our region, and on a whole new national level as well. Keeping it local also gives these larger companies an opportunity to further support the economies of each community they operate in around the country.”

To sustain an ASN membership, members must maintain notable product, process and service requirements implanted by ASN. An annual renewal is required.

About Gallagher Uniform

Established in 1893, Gallagher Uniform is a family-owned company based in Battle Creek, Michigan that provides specialized and innovative uniform rental, lease and purchase programs, along with mats, towels and facility services to business and industry throughout mid & southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. Learn more at http://www.gallagheruniform.com