Charm TRIO Test Receives AOAC Certification

Charm Trio Test The TRIO test is the first multiplex assay validated by AOAC Research Institute (AOAC-RI) for three families of antibiotics

Charm Sciences, Inc. is pleased to announce the Charm TRIO test (TRIO) has received AOAC Performance Tested Methods (SM) (PTM) certification 121601. The Charm TRIO test detects beta-lactams, sulfonamide drugs, and tetracyclines in raw commingled milk at or below Canadian Maximum Residue Limits and US Tolerance/Target Levels in 3 minutes.

“The TRIO test is the first multiplex assay validated by AOAC Research Institute (AOAC-RI) for three families of antibiotics,” said Bob Salter, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Charm Sciences. “The TRIO test is widely used in milk production, on farms, milk trucks, in dairy manufacturing, and in milk testing laboratories, due to speed, ease of use and broad detection ranges. Dairy stakeholders are increasingly interested in validating proper medicinal use in animal treatment and in assuring residue-free milk production beyond the most commonly used beta-lactam antibiotics. This validates a tool that casts a wider net in milk quality and production control that reduces time and complexity.”

The Charm TRIO test is a lateral flow strip that detects three antibiotic families. It uses patented technology to target drug sensitivities at regulatory levels, which prevents unnecessary rejection of milk caused by overly sensitive screening tests. Results may be obtained using the Charm EZ system, an incubator and reader in one compact unit. Data can be transferred via Ethernet connection to network systems for full traceability with auto-alerts when positive loads are detected.

About Charm Sciences, Inc.

Charm Sciences is a world leader provider of food safety, water quality and environmental diagnostics. Charm’s diagnostics portfolio includes test kits and systems for antibiotics, mycotoxins, pesticides, alkaline phosphatase, microorganisms, end product microbial assessment, allergen control, water quality and ATP hygiene. Directly and through its network of distributors, Charm products serve the food, beverage, water, pharmaceutical, medical, personal care, environmental, and industrial markets in more than 100 countries. Customers rely on Charm products for excellence in quality, innovation and customer support.

About AOAC-RI

This method’s performance was reviewed by AOAC Research Institute and was found to perform to the manufacturer’s specifications. The AOAC Research Institute (AOAC-RI) was incorporated in 1991 as a wholly owned subsidiary of AOAC INTERNATIONAL. The AOAC-RI serves as an independent, third-party, nongovernment administrator of AOAC conformity assessment programs including the AOAC Performance Tested Methods(SM) (PTM) and Official Methods of Analysis(SM) (OMA) programs for alternative and sole source methods. For more information, visit http://www.aoac.org.