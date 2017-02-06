This milestone strengthens our strategy

Aruze Gaming America, Inc. (“Aruze”) announced that on January 27th, 2017, the State of Wisconsin Division of Gaming, Office of Indian Gaming and Regulatory Compliance (“OIGRC”), granted Aruze a certificate to operate as a gaming related contractor, which allows Aruze to distribute gambling equipment to the state’s tribal casinos.

Melissa Sweitzer, Senior Vice President of Sales, states “As part of our continued efforts to expand Aruze’s market share, we are very happy to announce the receipt of our license in the State of Wisconsin. This milestone strengthens our strategy to provide innovative and cutting edge products to new customers as well as offering fun and exciting experiences to players.”

Aruze has a variety of game content for video and stepper slot games. Its well-known electronic table games have also gained a significant popularity among casino operators and players in recent years. With such a strong product offering, Aruze is excited to add more gaming options for the Wisconsin market.

For more information, visit go.aruzegaming.com or contact the Executive Director of Sales Eastern Region, Paul Luquet at Paul.Luquet(at)aruze-gaming(dot)com or +1 228-207-8715.

About Aruze Gaming America, Inc.

Aruze Gaming America, based in Las Vegas, designs, develops, and manufactures slot machines and gaming devices for the global casino market. With affiliates in Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, Macau, Philippines, and Japan, Aruze produces innovative gaming products, including high resolution video and stepper slot machines, communal gaming products, and multi-terminal devices.