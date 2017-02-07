The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Installs Southern Virginia University Chapter Society Executive Director Dr. Mary Todd: “Strong student engagement, quality academic programs, and deep commitment to leadership and service reflect Southern Virginia’s embrace of excellence as a guiding principle.”

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi will install its 341st chapter at Southern Virginia University today, February 7. Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Southern Virginia University, founded in 1867, is located in Buena Vista, Virginia.

The installation of the Southern Virginia chapter comes after a thorough chartering process and approval from the Society’s board of directors. To be eligible, an institution must be a regionally accredited four-year college or university with an established reputation of excellence and an expressed commitment to upholding the values of the Society.

“Phi Kappa Phi is pleased to welcome Southern Virginia University to its growing community of scholars,” said Society Executive Director Dr. Mary Todd. “Strong student engagement, quality academic programs, and deep commitment to leadership and service reflect Southern Virginia’s embrace of excellence as a guiding principle.”

Officers elected by the chartering group to serve the newly installed chapter include President Debra H. Sowell, President-Elect John M. Armstrong, Secretary Karen Walker and Treasurer Jon Wallin.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society—one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines and inducts approximately 30,000 new members each year. Membership is by invitation only to the top 7.5 percent of juniors and the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, along with faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

More about Phi Kappa Phi

The Society’s mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others." Since its founding, more than 1.25 million members have been initiated. Some of the organization's more notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist David Baldacci and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. The Society has awarded approximately $15 million since the inception of its awards program in 1932. Today, $1.4 million is awarded each biennium to qualifying students and members through graduate fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, member and chapter awards, and grants for local and national literacy initiatives. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit http://www.PhiKappaPhi.org. Southern Virginia University, visit http://www.SVU.edu.