Melco Announces New President and Managing Director

Melco, an industry-leading designer and developer of embroidery equipment and software solutions based in the U.S., announces Dale Sanders as the new President and Managing Director.

With a strong background in leadership and global business development, Dale Sanders is well suited to help bring Melco to the next level in the global apparel decoration market. For nearly 30 years, Dale held various positions with Briggs & Stratton, most recently as Vice President/General Manager of the commercial Jobsite business. His experience leading global strategic development, creating and executing sales plans, product development and leading engineering development and design efforts will help Melco maintain and grow as the leader in innovative solutions.

"Melco is a fantastic organization, and I'm proud to be part of this team. Our focus will be to develop and deliver software and equipment that continues to be on the cutting edge of apparel decoration technology, driven by customer requirements." Dale says. "I'm confident in our ability to inspire and provide our customers with industry leading innovative solutions. I strongly believe customer satisfaction is the highest priority. To that extent, we will continue to invest in and grow the expertise of the Melco team to deliver industry leading customer solutions and support."

Dale has a clear vision for where Melco is headed, and how he intends to lead the way. According to him, "It's all about our employees and customers. The team here at Melco is filled with some of the best and brightest the industry has to offer. I intend to keep them focused on developing and delivering innovative embroidery and DTG printing solutions to meet our customer needs. Those that invest in Melco are getting much more than machines; they're getting a team that is motivated and cares about delivering the best for our customers."

The future for Melco and its customers is as bright and promising as ever. Dale has in incredible wealth of experience, knowledge and problem-solving ability that will certainly keep Melco at the top of the embroidery industry for many years to come.