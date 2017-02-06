Infusion Business Solutions Announces the Launch of Their Website

Infusion Business Solutions is proud to announce the launch of their new website, which will serve merchants in a wide variety of industries. In particular, IBS will focus its efforts on serving the food and beverage, beauty and fitness, retail, services, home and repair, and healthcare industries with their powerful POS and credit card transaction solutions.

The company’s goal is to greatly simplify the process of obtaining and using credit card terminals and other merchant technology. By providing top of the line equipment for nominal prices, Infusion Business Solutions hopes to help businesses grow at every stage in their development. IBS offers many benefits to new merchants, including:



The ability to accept all kinds of payments. Even small businesses can now launch themselves into the 21st century with IBS’s solutions, which allow them to accept not only credit and debit cards, but also gift cards, EBT, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay.

The ability to take payments just about anywhere. With both countertop and mobile solutions, IBS allows businesses to meet the customer where they are every time. Whether the merchant runs their enterprise out of a food truck or from a retail store front, IBS has a solution that will work.

Quick deposits. Using IBS’s systems, it’s also easy for merchants to set up deposits that are fast and secure. Being experts in the merchant services field, IBS knows the headache of having to wait for valuable cash flow.

Safe and secure payments for customers. Solutions are EMV and PCI compliant to help stop fraud dead in its tracks and increase customer trust in their merchants’ businesses.

Free equipment to help businesses get started. IBS offers a credit card terminal to those who need to get started accepting cashless payments. As a business grows, so can the services that IBS provides.

Groovv POS. For merchants who need flexibility and value, IBS offers great bundles of the Groovv POS system, including the All-in-One and the Flex bundle.

Smart phone and tablet solutions. For those with a preference for minimalistic hardware, IBS has credit card hardware and software that will turn mobile devices into terminals. This is not only more convenient for many merchants, but is also a low-cost solution for business owners who are in the initial startup phase or are low on capital.

Online payments. Infusion Business Solutions has software that can safely and securely perform online transactions. More and more businesses are relying on ecommerce as a revenue source, and IBS has them covered.

Inventory tracking and analytics. The best POS systems not only handle transactions, but they can also offer merchants a better view of their sales, revenue, and customer trends over the long run. This can increase profitability and organization many times over.

Loyalty programs and marketing tools. With IBS’s solutions, merchants can easily start loyalty programs to keep customers engaged, as well as offer gift cards and promotional deals, all while keeping these programs organized. Without a proper POS, such promotional tools are difficult to set up and keep track of, especially when a business is new and needs it the most.

Low-cost extras. Businesses only pay for what they need with IBS, but should they require easy, automatic replenishment of supplies like receipt paper, they can simply opt into the Merchant Advantage Program.

Merchant cash advance services. When businesses need short-term cash, they often don’t know where to turn, especially if they are startups with very little capital. IBS can help bridge the gap and give a business the liquid cash that it needs to get things done. Using merchant cash advances, companies can borrow against their future transactions and easily repay over a short period of time.

Solutions for just about any kind of business. Whether the business is large or small, a weekend project or a life’s work, there are payment processing options for nearly any kind of merchant. Even merchants who have been rejected in the past for being too “high risk” can benefit from one of IBS’s innovative plans.

Service for Canadian merchants. IBS is happy to not only serve responsible merchants in the United States, but also their neighbors up North in Canada.

Top-of-the-line customer service. Merchants and potential partners never have to worry about being left in the dark. IBS is responsive and always willing to answer questions with a US-based team of representatives.

All of these services and more will be available to both new merchants and those who wish to transition to a new credit card processing provider. In addition, Infusion Business Solutions is proud to work with partners and is always seeking the best talent in the industry to serve their merchant clients.

About Infusion Business Solutions

Infusion Business Solutions is a company that has set out to bring simplicity and ease to credit card processing. Whether a merchant is a seasoned pro or is just starting a weekend business for the first time, IBS wants to deliver the absolute best value and build a long-term relationship with each and every client.

As a merchant service company, IBS is on a mission to make the sometimes daunting task of creating and growing a business easier for people in all walks of life. From their transaction services, to their POS software and hardware offerings, to their merchant cash advance solutions that can rescue fledgling businesses from tough moments, IBS’s priority is with business owners and their customers.

A New York-based company, Infusion Business Solutions is happy to work with customers in the US and Canada, and can be contacted at info(at)infusionbusiness(dot)com. Their website, along with more information, can be found at http://www.infusionbusiness.com/.