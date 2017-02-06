CRMXchange, celebrating its 21st year as the leading online information resource for customer care/contact center professionals, announces a series of free educational events to address these vital issues. The schedule includes multi-sponsor sessions, plus informational webcasts designed to help bring managers and executives up to speed on emerging strategies and proven best practices.

2/14 -Driving Digital Adoption via Customer Intent - The Jacada Contact Hub

Delivering outstanding customer experiences means delivering great self-service assets. Introducing the Jacada Contact Hub - the industry’s first Digital Routing Engine to drive digital adoption and lower inbound call volume by right channeling customers to the proper digital channel. Engage customers where they are - whether it’s an inbound digital session, a voice inquiry, or a proactive outbound alert. Jacada will demonstrate how digital routing, virtual assistance and outbound engagement can be accomplished, using a single platform to provide a continuous and personalized customer experience.

2/22 Transforming Customer Engagement with a Digital Transformation Boot Camp – [24]7

There is a revolution taking place in the technology industry with the growth of Chatbots and AI. This digital revolution has created opportunities to improve customer acquisition and servicing journeys. Still the key question that is being asked is – what is the simple boot camp for a successful digital transformation? Join this webcast to learn how to integrate chatbots, AI, mobile, big data and prediction into a robust modern customer engagement strategy.

2/23 Doing More with Less? 3 Tips to Gain Budget and Mindshare for Your Contact Center - OpenText

We are under constant pressure to do more with less. We must deliver better service, hit higher sales targets, score higher customer satisfaction responses – all with tightening personnel resources and budget dollars. But, we also know how critical the information generated in the contact center can be. Demonstrating this value across departments and up to executive leadership can ensure greater investment and organizational mindshare. Join this webcast to learn 3 proven methods to bring prominence to your contact center.

3/7 Roundtable: Analytics and Business Intelligence - Calabrio, CallFinder, inContact

As customer experience management becomes a priority, more companies recognize the importance of engaging their customers across a variety of channels. However, they often find it challenging to link all the interaction data together to provide contextual insights that present a single view of the customer’s journey. Some businesses employ analytics to mine their data to better understand their customers’ needs. This roundtable will explore best practices which enable organizations of all sizes to consistently leverage analytics and discovery that can create a competitive advantage.

