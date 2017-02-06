At Radiance 2017, HighRadius is looking to change this chance meeting into a concrete connection by providing the “Swapportunity” for attendees to select individuals from the participating conference attendees that he/ she would like to meet 1-on-1.

HighRadius is hosting Radiance 2017, a 3-day event to be held February 20 – 22 in Houston, Texas, that brings together hundreds of finance, credit and accounts receivable leaders and practitioners from CPG, Apparel, Food and Beverage, Food Service, Industrial and Chemical Manufacturing, Energy, Wholesale / Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Hi-Tech, Services, and Transportation and Logistics. As part of the conference package, attendees of Radiance will have the opportunity to participate in a network business connection service, dubbed “Swapportunity.”

For many individuals, networking with other subject matter experts and professionals is the single biggest takeaway from a conference. Too often, this opportunity is left to bumping into the right person and simple luck. At Radiance 2017, HighRadius is looking to change this chance meeting into a concrete connection by providing the “Swapportunity” for attendees to select individuals from the participating conference attendees that he/ she would like to meet 1-on-1.

Areas of expertise that participants might request a meeting about include setting up shared services operations, reporting and analytics in credit and accounts receivable, implementing credit risk mitigation strategies, driving e-payments and e-invoicing adoption in customers, deploying enterprise-grade credit and A/R automation and accepting electronic payments through ACH and Credit Cards to name a few.

The Swapportunity service works on a give-and-take philosophy. Participants will request as many 1-on-1 meetings up to four of his/her choice as he/she is willing to accept requests from others. A week before the conference starts, a summary of conference attendee who are participating in the program will receive profiles of all the Swapportunists. Participants would select the number of 1-on-1 meetings he/ she would like to Swapporate by choosing the specific profiles and subject expertise areas from individuals with order of preference. The Swapportunity connection service selection will then take place to maximize the participants preferred meeting choices as well as confirm the meetings that others wished to Swapporize. Swapporization connections will take place during published, available times such as during breakfast, lunch, breaks, pre-dinner and dinner.

Don’t miss this opportunity to employ this disruptive approach to networking and join peers looking to exchange lessons learned and best practices that provide immediate improvement in operations and efficiency. Parties interested in attending Radiance 2017 and taking part in the Swapportunity business connection service may register for Radiance 2017 by clicking here.

About HighRadius

HighRadius Integrated Receivables is the only end-to-end credit-to-cash platform for automating credit, collections, deductions, cash application, lockbox processing, EIPP and electronic payments processing. With more than 250 global clients, HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of reducing Days Sales Outstanding and bad-debt, while increasing operational efficiency and realizing ROI in under 6 months.

For More Information Contact:

Tara Gallagher

Marketing Manager

tara(dot)gallagher(at)highradius(dot)com

281.972.2101