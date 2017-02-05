5 Arch Funding Adds Whole Note Trading with Hiring of Edward Gonzalez

5 Arch Funding, a private mortgage company for residential investors that is committed to exceeding expectations and disrupting the loan status quo, today announced expanded service offerings including acquisition and trading of non-performing loans, re-performing loans, and performing loans.

This expanded service offering comes on the heels of the hiring of Edward Gonzalez, Vice President, Capital Markets Whole Loan Trading / Finance, at 5 Arch Funding Corp. and its parent company 5 Arches LLC. Mr. Gonzalez is responsible for the launch of the company’s whole loan trading practice. He will focus his efforts on trading whole loans with strategic criteria to meet clients’ buying and selling demands. Mr. Gonzalez will also be facilitating the buying and selling of REO to rental portfolios and ensuring the rapid resolutions of assets.

“In our steady commitment to meet more of our clients’ business needs, we at 5 Arch Funding are excited to announce the addition of Edward Gonzalez to our leadership team. His deep industry knowledge and extensive experience in delivering these sources of trading notes represents an exceptional value add for our family of investors,” said Shawn Miller, CEO, 5 Arch Funding.

In his 31 plus years of delivering rapid resolutions for major financial institutions, Mr. Gonzalez was directly responsible for handling code compliance and formulating the best exit strategies in heavily regulated environments spanning mortgage loan trading and analysis, including all asset classes and credit qualities.

“I am proud to be part of the 5 Arch Funding story and am excited to be leading the team that will focus efforts on delivering the best solutions for whole loan disposition, including rehabilitation and best exit strategies for whole loans,” said Gonzalez.

About 5 Arch

5 Arch Funding is a customer-centric private mortgage company for residential investors that is committed to disrupting the status quo in lending. The company is focused on providing investors more convenience, speed, and agility in funding investments nationwide and works to ensure that residential investors, mortgage brokers and private lenders have the working capital they need to revitalize and rebuild communities. The company is led by four industry veterans, each with over 20 years experience in residential mortgages, structured finance, investment banking and special servicing.