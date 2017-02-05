Master Chemical Corporation is pleased to announce that Mr. David A. Barned has been appointed as Global Vice President – Operations & Supply Chain, and General Manager for USA.

In his new role, Barned will provide leadership, focus, and strategic direction for the company’s global Operations & Supply Chain teams. He will work to better connect Master Chemical’s complete Supply Chain from raw material supplier to end-user. His team’s work will increase transparency and improve data flows to prioritize operational process improvements resulting in increased safety, quality, productivity, profitability, and sustainability. Finally, as North American General Manager, he will work to ensure Master Chemical’s highly-successful North American organization continues to deliver planned revenues and profitability into the future.

Barned joined Master Chemical Corporation in 1992, holding successive positions of increased scope and responsibility, most recently in the role of Vice President – Global Marketing. While working as District Manager for Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas, he earned an MBA at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business in Dallas, Texas. David Barned earned a BS at John Wiley Jones School of Business at the State University of New York.

About Master Chemical Corporation — Master Chemical Corporation was founded on November 13, 1951. Since then, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, Master Chemical Corporation has developed and marketed a full line of specialty cutting and grinding fluids, cutting oils, concentrated washing and cleaning compounds, and rust preventives under the TRIM® and Master STAGES™ brand trademarks. These products are both environmentally sound and when used in conjunction with Master Chemical’s XYBEX® Coolant Recycling and Filtration Systems, are the most durable and stable products available anywhere today. Master Chemical has always been committed to the safety of the people who use our products, the protection of our planet and the environment we live in, and the overall impact on our customers’ profitability. Master Chemical serves customers globally. For further information, please contact a local distributor, which you can find at

http://www.2trim.us/distributors.php, or call us at 800.537.3365, or visit

http://www.masterchemical.com/.

Photo: Mr. David A. Barned has been appointed as Global Vice President – Operations & Supply Chain, and General Manager for USA.

