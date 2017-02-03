Hayes Law Firm Wins $7.2 Million Verdict Over "Faulty Construction"

"This case was about accountability and responsibility, and in this neighborhood, big mistakes were made". "Suing a large company is not easy. But when companies won't accept responsibility, you go to the court system.

Hayes Law Firm wins $7.2 Million dollar verdict against national homebuilder John Wieland Homes for alleged faulty construction and inferior craftsmanship. A Charleston County jury came back with the verdict on January 30, 2017 after a six-day trial.

According to Court court documents the 105 two-story townhomes were built between 2005 and 2009. The homeowners group sued John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods in 2013 over claims of rotting porches, building code violations and defects in roofing, siding, structural beams, and window installation.

The Plainitiffs lawyers representing the homeowners were John Hayes, Keith Mccarty, and Mary-Margaret Noland.

Lawyers representing the John Wieland defendants were Teddy Manos and Andy Haselden.

"This case was about accountability and responsibility, and in this neighborhood, big mistakes were made" Hayes said. "Suing a large company is not easy. But when companies won't accept responsibility, you go to the court system. Twelve Charleston, South Carolina jurors understood that." If you are going to come to Charleston and build homes, build them right if you are going to sell them to the public."

State Judge Deadra Jefferson presided.

VERDICT REPORT - CONSTRUCTION DEFECT

Amount: $7.2 million

Case name: Waverly vs. John Wieland Homes

Court: Charleston County Circuit Court

Case No.: 2013-CP-10-03326

Date of verdict: January 30, 2017

Attorneys for plainitiff: John Hayes, Keith Mccarty, and Mary-Margaret Noland.

