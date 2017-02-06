Falcon G350

Protocol Insight is now shipping the Falcon series of UFS and UniPro protocol exercisers and analyzers. The Falcon G300 Analyzer offers the unique Trace Validation capability to accelerate debug of the UniPro Link Startup Sequence and other common issues. The Falcon G350 Exerciser/Analyzer supports stress testing, margin and corner case testing, and compliance testing of both UFS and UniPro.

“Adoption of UFS 2.1 is occurring rapidly, in embedded applications and with the external card form factor,” said Tony Carosa, chief architect, Protocol Insight. “As a result, faster resolution of common design issues and verification of interoperability are critically important. Trace Validation finds flaws quickly for shorter time to market, and Test Executive ensures compliance and interoperability.”

Trace Validation™ will find your problems for you.

Trace Validation uses state machine logic to analyze captured traces algorithmically without user intervention. It analyzes bi-directional UniPro and UFS traffic, performing protocol sequence and timing analysis and packet header and payload inspection.

With Trace Validation, complex transactions such as power mode changes, Link Startup Sequences and NAC/Replay events can be automatically analyzed and easily debugged.

Test Executive™ compliance testing for UFSA certification

Test Executive™ executes the test cases specified in the UFSA CTM v1.0, and supports compliance testing of UFS2.1 (JESD220C) and the new card extension specification (JESD220-2). It also executes the test cases defined in JESD224 and performs conformance testing of UniPro v1.61 and the UniPro v1.1 CTS.

Pricing, configuration and availability:

The Falcon G300 UFS/UniPro analyzer and Falcon G350 UFS/UniPro exerciser/analyzer are available today at prices starting at $125,000 US MSRP. Go to http://www.protocolinsight.com/falcon-g300g350/ or contact sales(at)protocolinsight.com for more information.

About Protocol Insight:

Protocol Insight (http://www.protocolinsight.com) offers test and measurement software tools to customers who are developing products for the mobile computing market, and consulting and design services to engineers implementing serial protocol interfaces.

Protocol Insight is a MIPI expert, with a background in both D-PHY and M-PHY protocol exercisers and analyzers. Protocol Insight contributes to the development of the UniPro standard thru the UniPro and Test Working Groups, and serves as Liaison between MIPI and JEDEC and UFSA.

About UFSA

The Universal Flash Storage Association (UFSA) was founded in 2010 as an open trade association to promote widespread adoption and acceptance of the UFS standard. Board of Director members include Keysight Technologies, Micron Technology, Montage Technology, Phison Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Silicon Motion Technology and SK Hynix. For more information about UFSA: http://www.ufsa.org/

About the MIPI Alliance

The MIPI Alliance is a global, collaborative organization comprised of companies that span the mobile ecosystem and are committed to defining and promoting interface specifications for mobile devices.

The MIPI® Alliance is a non-profit corporation that operates as an open membership organization. All companies in the mobile device industry are encouraged to join, including semiconductor companies, software vendors, IP providers, peripheral manufacturers, test labs and end product OEMs. Today, more than 250 member companies actively participate in the Alliance, developing interface specifications which drive consistency in processor and peripheral interfaces, promoting reuse and compatibility in mobile devices.

MIPI and the MIPI logo are a licensed trademark of the MIPI Alliance.

UFSA and UFS Logo are a trademark of the Universal Flash Storage Association

JEDEC® and the JEDEC logo are registered trademarks of JEDEC Solid State Technology Association.