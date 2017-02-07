Cohesive Earns Title of #1 Reseller of IBM Maximo for 3rd Time

Cohesive Solutions, a leading Enterprise Asset Management consultant and systems integrator, has been recognized as the #1 U.S. commercial reseller of IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for 2016. IBM Maximo is a Watson IoT solution that organizations use to sustain peak performance of their production assets. This recognition from IBM marks the 3rd time that Cohesive has achieved the #1 ranking since becoming a reseller in 2008.

Cohesive Solutions, a gold level IBM premier business partner, has remained in the top 5 IBM Maximo resellers since joining the program. “Cohesive Solutions possesses a deep team of professionals that are knowledgeable and passionate about delivering customer value and success,” says Mark Mullaney, IBM North American Sales Leader for Watson IoT – Asset Management.

Matt Simmons, IBM North America Business Partner Manager of Watson IoT adds “Cohesive Solutions continues to progress the meaning of being a value-added business partner. Their currency is trust, professionalism, and teamwork. Cohesive is one of the benchmarks by which we measure our other partnerships.”

Cohesive Solutions serves multiple industries, offering deep experience in Utilities, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Public Sector, and Facility Management. “We are particularly pleased with the diversity of industries we have served.” says Matt Logsdon, Cohesive EVP. “In 2016 we saw strong growth in manufacturing complemented by our long standing customer base in energy and utilities.”

As a leading Enterprise Asset Management consultant and systems integrator, Cohesive also enables organizations to optimize their maintenance and supply chain management programs with their Performance Management solution called Propel. Propel enables organizations to transform their EAM system data into meaningful information and then help them monitor and manage improvements that maximize reliability, reduce risk, sustain compliance, and reduce cost.

###

Cohesive Solutions, with its operations center in Kennesaw, Georgia, provides business transformation and consulting services enabling organizations to achieve higher ROI from their assets and the software technology used to manage and maintain those assets. Cohesive professionals have been serving clients since 1990 and specialize in Maximo software sales and deployments. For more information, visit http://www.cohesivesolutions.com.