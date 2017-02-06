Eric Church in VR! The vantage.tv virtual reality experience offers 180 and 360-degree views from the audience and the stage itself using an eight camera set up along with immersive audio powered by DTS.

vantage.tv delivers another innovation in a string of virtual reality developments that allow fans to have immersive control of their live event experience by offering viewers the first ever opportunity to buy a VR ticket to a full-length concert in virtual reality with the Eric Church performance from the 10th installment of the Stagecoach Festival. The vantage.tv virtual reality experience offers 180 and 360-degree views from the audience and stage using eight camera positions and immersive audio powered by DTS Headphone:X®. The experience has been made available online at http://www.vantage.tv.

The concert, produced in partnership with DTS, Stagecoach, and UMG Nashville, delivers an immersive way for fans to control their live event experience. Fans will be immersed in the live performance as Church plays his biggest hits like 3x Platinum-certified “Springsteen” and songs off his latest album Mr. Misunderstood including his recent No. 1 hit “Record Year” and “Knives of New Orleans.” With the VR experience, fans can even be there when the crowd, true to Church’s rowdy show, throws their boots on stage during Church’s performance of his famous “These Boots.”

Through a unique partnership with DTS, vantage.tv features an immersive virtual reality audio experience never before available. DTS Headphone:X® technology delivers full surround sound with head tracking technology to provide the listener an enhanced level of realism by connecting the soundscape’s orientation to the virtual environment.

Members of the vantage.tv team have been producing virtual reality fan experiences for over a decade. The company has created several groundbreaking VR experiences to date, filming and producing immersive experiences at renowned music festivals (Austin City Limits Music Festival, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands), esports competitions, and public events like the Obama Farewell Address. During a typical VR event, the vantage.tv team produces a VR live stream broadcast with five to eight 360 VR video cameras--garnering critical acclaim and millions of online views over the years.

Fans are invited to create their own experience during Eric Church’s 13 song performance by choosing between alternate camera angles like the multiple camera director’s cut or the front row view. Full access to this VR event can be purchased for $19.99 for a VR Ticket to experience the concert performance and $34.99 for the VR Ticket + VR Viewer bundle.

About vantage.tv

vantage.tv uses the latest in technology to deliver immersive virtual reality experiences, teleporting fans to premium live events around the world. Founded in 2014, vantage.tv partners with major music festivals, esports competitions, and other groundbreaking live events, giving remote fans the opportunity to experience it for themselves. With the launch of Eric Church’s concert performance from Stagecoach, vantage.tv is the first company to release a full-length ticketed virtual reality concert. Based in Los Angeles, CA, vantage.tv’s mission is to make live events enjoyable at any time from any place through the power of virtual reality.

