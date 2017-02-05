M International Exhibiting at 2017 Heli-Expo Convention

Our team enjoys supporting a multitude of global customers so we’ll continue to further invest and expand - Rob Ruck, President for M International.

M International is pleased to announce representatives from their world-class portfolio company’s Keystone Turbine Services, LLC (KTS), Airborne Engines Ltd (AEL), MINT Turbines, LLC (MINT) and Southwest Fuel Systems (SWFS) will be exhibiting at booth #10837 from 6 through 9 March during the 2017 HAI Heli-Expo held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

During Heli-Expo’s helicopter exhibition, these companies will have representatives available to answer your questions related to the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services we perform for the following gas turbine engines, modules, components and accessories:



Rolls-Royce M250 series

Pratt & Whitney PT6A & PT6T series

Honeywell T53 and T55 series

Honeywell LTS-101 series

Turbomeca Arriel 1 & 2 series

We invite you to stop by Booth #10837, meet with our team and discuss how we may assist you with the proper care of your engine and related components as well as learn about new and future product offerings and services.

“We’ve made significant investments in all our companies as part of an overall improvement strategy,” stated Rob Ruck, President for M International. “Our team enjoys supporting a multitude of global customers so we’ll continue to further invest and expand our network to provide you with the highest level of service and support which you deserve.”

With over 40 years’ experience, KTS is Rolls-Royce's second largest certificated Authorized Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMROC) for all M250 Series engines, modules, accessories and components located in Coatesville, Pennsylvania (USA). In addition, KTS is an FAA and EASA certificated Part 145 Repair Station and a Honeywell Authorized Warranty and Repair Station (AWARS) for Overhaul, Repair and Testing of Rolls-Royce M250, Honeywell LTS-101 and Pratt & Whitney PT6A and PT6T Fuel Controls, Power Turbine Governors and related accessories. KTS expanded its state-of-the-art 40,000 sq. ft. MRO facility with the addition of a second OEM-correlated, all-digital engine test cell plus an increase of 10,000 sq. ft. in new production floor space.

Incorporated in 1991 in Delta, British Colombia, Canada, AEL has over 26 years’ experience specializing in the maintenance, repair, overhaul and testing of the Honeywell T53 series and Rolls-Royce® M250 series of gas turbine engines. AEL is a Honeywell Authorized Service Center as well as Rolls-Royce M250 Authorized Maintenance Center (AMC) with Transport Canada Approved Repair and Overhaul facility. They are also members of the Joint Aviation Authority JAR 145 Repair Organization and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Located within a 73,000 sq. ft., U.S. Government HUB-Zone approved facility in Stroud, Oklahoma (USA), MINT has over 37 years of turbine engine overhaul experience. This FAA-approved Part 145 Repair Station is approved for the repair and overhaul of the Pratt & Whitney PT6A and PT6T series engines as well as Honeywell authorized for all T53 series engines. Recently an additional 48,000 sq. ft. of production, warehouse and office space was added which includes two OEM-correlated engine test cells. MINT has successfully repaired, overhauled and tested thousands of Pratt & Whitney PT6T series Power Sections, Combining Gearboxes and complete PT6A Turboprop engines.

Southwest Fuel Systems, located Tucson, Arizona (USA), is a Triumph Authorized engine control systems service center and is the official Honeywell Authorized service center for T53 fuel components. Through its factory trained technicians with more than 45 years of combined experience, SWFS has been a key provider of fuel control and governor MRO since 2008.

About M International:

Since 1979 M International has been a leading provider of aftermarket technical, MRO, and supply chain management services for the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia (USA), they hold a number of OEM distribution and representation agreements such as Honeywell’s Official T53 World Wide Spare Parts Distributor. In addition to KTS, AEL and MINT, M International is the parent company of Southwest Fuel Systems, LLC in Tucson, AZ.

For additional information please contact: Zach McConn, Email: ZMcConn(at)mintex.net Phone: (703) 973-0787

MInternational.com