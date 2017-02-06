TMW Systems announced the integration of its comprehensive TMW.Suite® and TruckMate® transportation management software solutions with 123Loadboard, an industry leader in freight matching services for North America’s transportation industry. Users of either TMW platform who also have accounts with 123Loadboard can post loads or trucks to its online marketplace via TMW’s Freight Board Interface.

Through the integration, TMW.Suite and TruckMate users have the ability to add, update, cancel and remove loads from within their respective TMS program. Posted loads auto-populate in 123Loadboard, giving carriers and others using the platform access to a greater quantity of loads in real time. In addition, drivers can post trucks available for use, enabling brokers and asset-based carriers to take advantage of 123Loadboard’s platform.

“This TMW integration will enable 123Loadboard members to post their loads and trucks to the load board quickly and easily using automation to simplify the process,” said Loarn Metzen, vice president, 123Loadboard. “Plus, having immediate access to up-to-date load and truck data will ensure that 123Loadboard’s platform remains efficient while helping brokers and fleet owners move greater freight volumes.”

123Loadboard serves upwards of 64,000 qualified carriers and more than 45.6 million truck loads posted annually, helping more than 325,000 carriers, owner-operators, brokers and shippers using its service to find loads and increase their loaded miles. The new integration also works with 123Loadboard’s mobile app versions, allowing its 150,000-plus mobile app users to find more loads while they are on the road.

For more information regarding TMW.Suite and TruckMate, visit tmwsystems.com, contact a TMW representative or call (800) 401-6682. For more information regarding 123Loadboard, visit 123Loadboard.com or call (877) 875-5301.

About 123Loadboard

123Loadboard is an industry leader in load board solutions that works to help truckers increase their loaded miles and to help brokers, shippers and manufacturers ship their freight effectively and efficiently. Founded in 2004, the company offers a freight matching Web and mobile app marketplace designed to allow users to engage with trucking tools meant to help professional truck drivers find loads and boost their loaded miles. 123Loadboard is partnered with more than 30 companies serving the transportation industry and is a member of various U.S. and Canadian trucking associations and organizations.

About TMW Systems

TMW is a leading transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerage and 3PL organizations. Founded in 1983, TMW has focused on providing enterprise software to the transportation industry, including asset-based and non-asset-based operations as well as heavy-duty vehicle service centers. With offices in Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Vancouver, the company serves over 2,000 customers, including many of the largest, most sophisticated and complex transportation service companies in North America. TMW is a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and part of the international Transportation and Logistics Division.