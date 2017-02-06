Hospitality renovation is a highly challenging industry as it is all about the experience of the end user, the guest of the venue. Level 3 Construction, a known leader in hospitality and renovation, has managed to excel in this field.

The company’s latest jewel is the completion of the full public space renovation of Best Western Escondido Hotel, “The finest hotel in Escondido” that received TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2016. The project lasted seven weeks and included the renovation of the lobby, breakfast center, registration desk, back office, business center, meeting room and public restrooms with the use of high-quality materials that reflect the renewed personality of the Hotel. They managed to completely transform the lobby in just four weeks and the meeting room in two additional weeks.

Level 3 Construction completed this demanding project with its own resources, without the outside interference of third-party subcontractors. Their experienced personnel and quality craftsmanship secured the successful delivery of the project and the complete satisfaction of the hotel owner and the guests.

As Sandy Bagri, Owner of Best Western Escondido Hotel emphasizes “Level 3 finished the job on time and on budget. The knowledgeable construction workers worked very hard and dedicated extra hours to get the job done. Our long-time hotel guests are pleasantly surprised when they walk in the door, they are amazed!”

For further information about Level 3 Construction and its projects, visit http://www.level3construction.com

About Level 3 Construction

Founded in 2006 by President and CEO Ian Mahon, Level 3 Construction, located in Vista, California, is known for being a leader in hospitality renovation and construction with a growing presence in multifamily, restaurants, office and T.I.’s. Our project experience ranges from small interior renovations and tenant improvements to multi-million dollar ground up hotel and restaurant construction and renovations. Level 3 collaborates with developers, owners, architects and property owners to implement the most efficient and cost-effective solutions that will reinvigorate a property. Level 3 Construction continues to grow its portfolio of work through quality performance and on-time completion of projects. To learn more about Level 3 Construction’s services, contact John Gonzalez at 760-448-5456 or jgonzalez(at)level3construction(dot)com

About Best Western Escondido Hotel

Best Western Escondido Hotel has been a part of the Best Western International family of hotels for more than 20 years. The world’s largest hotel chain has over 4000 independently owned and operated hotels throughout 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.bwescondido.com or call (760)740-1700.