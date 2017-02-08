Waggl Helps Non-Profits Enhance Communications with their Audiences

The Boys & Girls Club of Alameda uses Waggl to facilitate communications with volunteers "Waggl’s platform makes the communications process much easier for than relying on annual evaluations and other outmoded methods for collecting this feedback," said Kari Barnes, Resource Development Specialist, Boys & Girls Club of Alameda

Waggl, a technology platform that surfaces and distills real-time insights from groups of people, today announced that it is working with a number of premiere non-profit organizations to engage with their audiences.

Premiere non-profits including Boys & Girls Club of Alameda, Women’s Funding Network, The SF-Marin Food Bank, City Academy, and Canine Companions for Independence, among others, are using Waggl to communicate with volunteers, donors, staff and clients on topics of importance.

“Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens, and our pulses of the Alameda Boys & Girls Club donors have yielded some great results,” said Kari Barnes, Resource Development Specialist. “We depend heavily on the support of a large base of volunteers, and it’s crucial that we establish a two-way dialogue where we can regularly collect and send feedback. Waggl’s platform makes the communications process much easier for than relying on annual evaluations and other outmoded methods for collecting this feedback, we can include a link to a Waggl pulse in each email we get a response immediately. It allows us to keep the information flowing both ways without having to pull our focus off of the population we are serving.”

Waggl is designed to help organizations become more agile by collecting and distilling real-time feedback. Unlike traditional survey and polling platforms, Waggl creates a virtual dialogue with participants by asking open-ended questions where favorite responses can be “voted up.” The platform enables fast, frequent, focused dialogue on virtually any topic.

The Women’s Funding Network is the largest philanthropic network in the world devoted to women and girls. They are using Waggl to improve communications with its community of funders by soliciting their feedback on member services, events, and more. “We are a global network united in action, with members including women’s foundations, women’s funds, community foundations, family foundations, institutional funders, and more,” said Cynthia Nimmo, CEO, Women’s Funding Network. “Our network is effective because we share information across communities, states, and nations. We are always looking for ways to communicate more effectively so we can better serve women and girls around the world. Technology partners like Waggl make this process so much more efficient, since they allow us to communicate across geographic boundaries in real time.”

Other non-profits using Waggl include The SF-Marin Food Bank, which has used Waggl to reach out to its volunteer base to better understand their experiences and motivations; City Academy, a private school in St. Louis, MO that serves students in Junior Kindergarten (4 years) through 6th grade, is using Waggl to improve the feedback loop between faculty, staff, alumni and donors; and Canine Companions for Independence, which trains service dogs for people with disabilities.

“All of these non-profit organizations are doing amazing things within their local communities to support populations in need, and Waggl is very proud to be able to help them,” said Michael Papay, CEO of Waggl. “Much like our large enterprise clients who are leveraging Waggl to harvest wisdom from the workforce, non-profits have complex networks of people to keep in touch with, and need to be able to collect valuable input quickly and continuously in order to be responsive to the shifting needs of their members. By making it faster and easier for them to communicate with their key audiences, we hope that we are enabling non-profits to better serve their communities.”

About Waggl

Waggl is the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback. Named after the dance that bees do in a hive to transmit important information very quickly, Waggl lives at the intersection of two organizational realities: Companies want an engaged workforce and employees want to know that their opinions count. Waggl goes beyond the traditional survey by offering an extremely easy way to listen to many voices at once within an organization for the purpose of making it better. Waggl’s real-time listening platform creates a transparent, authentic two-way dialogue that gives people a voice, distills insights, and unites organizations through purpose. With a highly seasoned management team and a Board including esteemed executives from Glassdoor, Success Factors, and Coupa, Waggl is an innovative industry leader helping companies of all sizes to succeed by building a listening culture. For more information, please visit: http://www.waggl.com/.