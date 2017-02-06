BoldTypeNews Integrates with Blackbaud’s Raiser’s Edge NXT

BoldTypeNews, Inc., a people centered news service, today announced integration with Raiser’s Edge NXT from Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good.

“BoldTypeNews leverages our recently released SKY API to keep our Raiser’s Edge NXT customers informed whenever their constituents are in the news, providing them with a powerful fundraising tool to contribute to the ecosystem of good,” said Jim Arnott, Manager of Technology Partner Ecosystem & Alliances for Blackbaud.

BoldTypeNews searches thousands of newspapers and SEC filings daily for news about donors, alumni and supporters, providing valuable information to fundraisers and relationship managers. The cloud based integration with NXT using the SKY API allows Blackbaud customers to follow each and every constituent without any software installation or data entry.

“Blackbaud’s innovative, cloud based platform allows Raiser’s Edge NXT customers to start using BoldTypeNews in a matter of minutes,” said Christopher C. Hansen, president of BoldTypeNews. “It’s just so easy now for advancement executives, fundraisers, communications managers, and alumni directors to follow everyone who has, and will in the future, support their institutions.”

BoldTypeNews is a Blackbaud Technology Partner. The Blackbaud Partner Network is a group of leading technology and services firms providing nonprofits with the solutions, applications and strategies they need to make a difference in their local communities and worldwide. To learn more about Blackbaud’s Technology Partner program, visit: http://www.blackbaud.com/partners.

About Bold Type News, Inc.

BoldTypeNews is news about people you know. BoldTypeNews finds news about your network of friends and business relationships in thousands of newspapers and SEC filings to create a daily, personalized news feed of information that is useful to you. BoldTypeNews is used by individuals who want to be informed about their network and used by institutions that rely on timely news about their constituents to advance their business.

