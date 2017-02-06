Learning! 100 ICON "Learning is at the core of enterprise success. Every Learning! 100 honoree continues to inspire us with their innovation, passion and performance," shares Catherine Upton, Award Chair & Group Publisher, Elearning! Media Group

Learning 100 Award call for applications extended to February 28th, 2017. Join Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and others for top global learning organization consideration.The annual award program honors public and private sector organizations for innovation, collaboration and learning culture that drives performance. Applications can be submitted at: http://b2bmediaco.com/learn100/2017/award/form_100.php

“This year’s award applications are coming in at a record pace. To assure we secure the best possible applicants, we elected to extend the deadline,” reported Catherine Upton, Award Chair and Group Publisher, Elearning! Media Group.

The Learning! 100 award winners are an elite team of high performers. From small to large enterprises, these honorees push the limits of learning and development to drive employee engagement or organization performance.

Previous Learning! 100 honorees include Amazon Web Services, AT&T, American Heart Association, Salesforce, NASCAR, Defense Acquisition University, and Scripps Health to name a few.

How to Apply

The Learning! 100 Award call for nominations has been extended to February 28th, 2017. Elearning! Media Group, host of the Learning! 100 Award invites all organizations, small and large, private or public sector to apply. The process is easy via an online ballot. The 2017 Learning! 100 application deadline has been extended to February 28th, 2017. For consideration apply at: http://b2bmediaco.com/learn100/2017/award/form_100.php

Important Dates

Learning! 100 Call for Applications October 2016- Feb 29th, 2017

Learning! 100 Winner Notifications April 2nd, 2017

Learning! 100 Awards Issue Deadline July 1st, 2017

Learning! 100 Awards Reception August 2017

Learning! 100 Winner Articles, Aug 2017-June 2018

Web Seminars & Sessions

To learn more about the Learning! 100 Award and prior honorees, visit: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awards

About Elearning! Media Group

Elearning! and Government Elearning! magazines, e-magazines, e-newsletters, Alerts, 2elearning.com, events and award programs are produced by B2B Media Company, LLC. Elearning! Magazine is one in a family of 11 media brands serving the $243 billion enterprise learning market. In combination, these brands reach up to 2 million executives and professionals who plan, evaluate and deploy enterprise-wide learning solutions across their organizations each year. To learn more, visit: http://www.2elearning.com.

To learn more at about Elearning! Media Group, visit: 2elearning.com; on Twitter: 2elearning or #ELWS or #ELCE17; via Facebook: Elearning!-Magazine or LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Elearning! Summit.

About the Learning! 100 Award

The Elearning! Media Group’s (EMG) Learning! 100 Award recognizes excellence high performance enterprises that are collaborative, innovative, with an immersive learning culture. The Learning! 100 Award recognizes the top 100 global organizations across the public and private sectors for their best-in-class learning and development programs that drive organizational performance. To learn more visit: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awards