Vicki Antonio, formally the Brokerage Services Manager at Engel & Völkers Florida, was recently promoted to Sr. Regional VP of Brokerage Services and Brand Advancement.

“Vicki’s skill and contributions have been instrumental for our Shops. She understands and embodies so many of the ideal qualities of our company. Her expertise and vision will continue to enhance the strategic direction, growth, and profitability of our brand,” said Timo Khammash, Managing Partner at Engel & Völkers Florida.”

Antonio joined the Engel & Völkers Florida team in February 2015; though this was not her first role with the company, as she was previously the Director of Operations for the Engel & Völkers Boca Raton/Delray Beach Shop.

Antonio’s twenty-three years of industry experience in real estate made her a natural fit for the current promotion. Prior to her positions with Engel & Völkers, Antonio worked with the sales force of many franchises including, Arvida, Prudential, Century 21, Better Homes & Gardens, Remax and The Keyes Company Realtors. For a time, she ran her own office, Roberts, Antonio & Associates Realty and mortgage company, a correspondent lender Antonio & Associates Financial. Most recently, she worked for Sotheby's International Boca Raton as Director of Operations; opening their Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s Delray Beach office.

Antonio described her short-term goal with Engel & Völkers Florida as, “Supporting current shops to meet their sales and recruiting goals.” While elaborating on her long-term goals of, “Developing overall seamless delivery of the brand starting with expansion pitches to shop openings. Growing brand awareness through growth of our marketing and PR department. Encourage license partners to focus on production activities to grow their bottom lines.”

As Sr. Regional VP of Brokerage Services and Brand Advancement at Engel & Völkers, Antonio will lead the brokerage services support team, develop and lead the marketing and public relations department, create custom onboard strategies for new Engel & Völkers shops.

She will also be responsible for educating the shop owners/managers/staff on business development and best practices, educate owners/managers/staff on how to use and leverage the brand.

In addition to, analyzing the shops production, developing business plans, providing one on one coaching to brokers/owners, managing brand compliance, facilitating annual Leadership Summit, and acting as a liaison for Engel & Völkers Florida and Engel & Völkers North America.

“I believe it’s the best brand around. I enjoy the culture. Engel & Völkers is constantly raising the bar and has the tools and systems that makes the advisors working with Engel & Völkers so successful. It's a tough industry, but working with people who are more like friends and family than coworkers is worthwhile,” Antonio, on her overall impression of Engel & Völkers, as a company.

