Radiance 2017 is attracting a record number of attendees who will gather in Houston, Texas, February 20 – 22 to participate in this 3-day event that will showcase key speakers, high-impact workshops, in-depth product user training, innovation demonstration stations, networking connection services, a pre-conference Food Services industry education session, a Partner Pavilion and some 80’s-themed fun.

Speaking sessions at the conference include the chance to “Wake Up and Smell the Coffee” with Starbucks, gain “Fit and Healthy Receivables” with adidas Group, “Recipe for Global A/R Success” with McCormick, and “Jump to Light Speed” with Procter and Gamble, plus many more.

Radiance 2017 is offering high-impact workshops that cover actionable improvements to deductions operations that directly impact DDO, out-of-the-box features in SAP that will significantly improve A/R efficiencies, steps to reduce DSO and get paid on time by improving collaboration with customers’ accounts payable and boosting A/R analytics with new-age graphical reporting tools and techniques.

Monday, February 20th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM will feature HighRadius product training with step-by-step instructions and best practices for using HighRadius Integrated Receivables solutions and accelerators for SAP Receivables Management that utilize process automation and do-it-yourself configurations to unlock new efficiencies and productivity gains for credit and accounts receivable teams.

Radiance will also offer Innovation Stations that include a sandbox environment in which HighRadius product teams will have live system demonstrate in which customers are able to provide data and witness how the system would operate on a day-to-day basis. Attendees will be able to log-in and play with the products of interest. HighRadius product managers will be available to answer detailed product feature questions while about the live system. Additionally, HighRadius consulting leads and product managers will be at the conference to conduct AS-IS / TO-BE Business Process Sessions. 1-on-1 deep dive sessions could be arranged to understand participants’ current A/R business processes (AS-IS process) and help visualize the potential TO-BE (future state) in technology, identifying potential gaps, sharing experiences from other implementations, offering do and don’ts, and recommending best next steps to get quick improvement.

Radiance 2017 is disrupting the outdated luck-based networking paradigm with an innovative business networking service called Swapportunity. This connection program will allow participants to find and meet subject matter experts that matter to them, take back ideas to solve real business problems, set multiple meetings to maximize on-site conference attendance and share knowledge with others in the A/R community.

Specific to the Food and Beverage Industry, Radiance 2017 will have a working-lunch set of sessions on Monday, February 20, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM that will help prepare A/R teams for a successful future. Topics include selling through and working with food distributors and food service, maximizing effectiveness with food brokers and dealing with trade deductions effectively.

The Radiance Partner Pavilion will feature key partners in the credit and accounts receivables industry, including the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP), Coface, CardConnect, NACHA, AR Network, Creditsafe and AG Adjustments. Exhibiting partners will have booths showcasing products and services available to serve the needs of credit and financial professionals.

To top it all off, Radiance 2017 will incorporate 80’s-themed activities and promotions through-out the three days to include a totally tubular cocktail hour and an 80’s cover band, the Spazmatics! Attendees will also be privy to complimentary amenities that include morning yoga, a Zumba class, in-conference WiFi, massage chairs, golf and tennis plus access to the 23,000 acres of natural forest surrounding the conference site – The Woodlands Resort and Conference Center.

For more information or to register, click here.

About HighRadius

HighRadius Integrated Receivables is the only end-to-end credit-to-cash platform for automating credit, collections, deductions, cash application, lockbox processing, EIPP and electronic payments processing. With more than 250 global clients, HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad-debt, while increasing operational efficiency and realizing ROI in under 6 months.

