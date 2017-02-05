In conjunction with American Heart month in February, the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center of Southern California is pleased to announce that four cutting edge tests designed to help prevent heart attacks and stroke are now available, through the Center’s Woodland Hills, CA location.

Founded by Board Certified Los Angeles physician Dr. Allan Kurtz, D.O., the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center of Southern California emphasizes health, wellness and longevity through the prevention of illnesses and diseases such as stroke and heart disease. Unlike medical practices which treat symptoms of disease after diagnosis, the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center of Southern California focuses on preventing illness and disease from taking root in the first place.

“With more than 85 million Americans living with heart disease, or living with the after-effects of stroke, heart disease claims the lives of more than 2,000 people each day in the United States. To put it another way, someone in the United States is having a heart attack nearly every 30 seconds,” said Dr. Kurtz. “There is simply no reason why we shouldn’t be doing all that we can to identify and mitigate risk factors, through preventative testing. Saving lives depends on preventing heart attacks or strokes before they occur, not trying to undo the damage after they have occurred.”

As such, Kurtz and his team at the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center of Southern California are now offering four new tests, which together paint a comprehensive picture of overall cardiovascular wellness. The four new tests available at the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center of Southern California include: Inflammation Testing, Advanced Lipid Testing, Carotid Artery Intimal Thickness Ultrasound (CIMT Neck Ultrasound), and CT Scan of Coronary Arteries.

Inflammation Testing

“Lab testing to identify inflammatory markers, provides a comprehensive picture of the state of inflammation in your arteries. Inflammation is a known risk factor for heart attacks and strokes,” said Dr. Kurtz. “Through measuring inflammation, you will be privy to the overall state of your cardiovascular system, before symptoms emerge, or the silent killers of heart attack or stroke occur.

Advanced Lipid Testing

Lipid testing which goes beyond standard annual cholesterol testing, examines particle numbers and genetic markers indicating a predisposition, or enhanced risk for heart attack or stroke is vital to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. According to Dr. Kurtz, “Advanced lipid testing provides key information into how your body is responding to the food you’re eating. This way, you know before it’s too late, if you need to immediately adjust your diet and/or lifestyles in effort to mitigate risk of disease, or disease progression.”

Carotid Artery Intimal Thickness Ultrasound (CIMT Neck Ultrasound)

Calcium deposits, resulting in a thickness in the carotid arteries indicate an increased likelihood for a heart attack or stroke, per Dr. Kurtz. “A CIMT Ultrasound will reveal the true and present condition of your carotid arteries, by illuminating how well your blood is able to flow to vital organs. Unobstructed blood flow is imperative to long-term heart health,” he said.

CT Scan of Coronary Arteries

“Like the CIMT Neck Ultrasound, a CT Scan of the coronary arteries provides a clear picture of the state of health of your coronary arteries, through measuring the amount of calcium present,” said Dr. Kurtz. “Any amount of calcium found within the coronary arteries is indicative of cardiovascular disease. However, it’s always better to know, than not to know, if your health and wellbeing are at risk. This test gives Southern Californians the opportunity to make healthy changes now, to prevent cardiovascular disease from progressing into a heart attack or stroke.”

All four new tests are available through the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center of Southern California’s Woodland Hills office.

Dr. Allan Kurtz is the Founder of the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center of Southern California. He specializes in creating ideal health and longevity plans for patients of all ages. Fellowship trained in Integrative and Functional Medicine, Dr. Kurtz is also a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and The Institute for Functional Medicine. The California Center of Longevity & Functional Medicine and the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center of Southern California are in Woodland Hills, CA and serve patients from throughout the greater Los Angeles area. Visit http://www.californiacenteroflongevitymedicine.com, or call 818.346.1440