Teknion Named Tableau’s 2016 Services and Training Partner of the Year

Tableau recently held its Annual Partner Leadership Summit in Seattle and Teknion Data Solutions was one of eight partners recognized at the Jan. 23-25 event. Specifically, Teknion took home the 2016 North & South America Services and Training Partner of the Year award.

“Teknion is truly honored and blessed to have been named Tableau 2016 Services and Training Partner of the Year,” Teknion President Steve Agee said. “This accomplishment was a true team effort. We could not have done it were it not for the efforts of many people. Mark Rhoden (our Tableau Partner Manager) has been a constant support and inspiration. The Tableau sales team, Professional Services team and Training team showed confidence in us and gave us the opportunities to succeed.”

“Our own sales team (who help create opportunities), our training team (who scheduled and delivered hundreds of training sessions), our consultants (who continually satisfy our clients and earn their trust) and our finance and support team all deserve the credit for this recognition,” Agee said. “Together, Teknion and Tableau are bringing leading-edge solutions to our customers and I am excited about what I see coming in the near future that will continue to enable us to develop and provide our customers with deeper and richer insights. We look forward to an even better 2017.”

Teknion was also nominated for Tableau’s 2016 North & South America Reseller of the Year award. Teknion has been a finalist for this award every year since 2013. The full list of nominees and winners is available here.

About Teknion Data Solutions

Teknion is a technology consulting firm specializing in business intelligence, data management and advanced analytics. Founded in 1999, the company has served hundreds of companies around the world by providing simple solutions to some of the most complex data challenges. The company website is http://www.teknionusa.com.

