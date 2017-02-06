Litchfield Country Club Our fairways are lush and our azaleas are huge, rivaling the beauty of those throughout Augusta.

Myrtle Beach Golf Trips is offering its popular Azalea Golf Package again in 2017. The package provides the opportunity to experience popular golf courses and enjoy two memorable aspects of The Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga. — spectacularly beautiful mature azaleas in bloom and the event's famous pimento cheese sandwiches. The first of golf's four “majors,” The Masters is set for April 6 through 9 this year, and the Azalea Golf Package being offered by Myrtle Beach Golf Trips will be available April 3 through June 4, 2017.

The Azalea Golf Package starts at $178 for a three-round package that includes golf booked before 8 a.m. or after 1 p.m. at Litchfield Country Club, Willbrook Plantation Golf Club and Tradition Golf Club courses in Pawleys Island, S.C.

During the spring, the three championship golf courses are some of the most beautiful along the Grand Strand with colorful azaleas and other flowering plants throughout. In addition, Litchfield Country Club will also be offering The Masters signature pimento cheese sandwiches, a popular item among The Masters' patrons during tournament week.

“Myrtle Beach is the perfect stopping point for golfers going to or coming from The Masters,” said Steve Mays, director of marketing and sales for Founders Group International. “Our fairways are lush and our azaleas are huge, rivaling the beauty of those throughout Augusta. So, a stop here is a great way to soak up The Masters spirit and enjoy an early spring vacation.”

One of the most popular courses on the Grand Strand, Litchfield Country Club is filled with Southern charm. Built on the site of a former rice plantation, it is the oldest course in the laid-back Litchfield/Pawleys Island area of the Grand Strand, having celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016. Its majestic white-columned clubhouse features elegant stairways leading to a covered porch lined with rockers, and in spring, its walkways are ablaze with spectacular blooms on massive, decades-old azaleas.

Consistently rated one of the Myrtle Beach area's most scenic golf courses, Willbrook Plantation features an abundance of waterfowl and other wildlife as its lush fairways weave among centuries-old moss-draped oaks and giant azaleas. Opened in 1988, its 18 holes are on historic rice plantation land in use since the 1770s.

Tradition Golf Club was nominated for best New Public Course by Golf Digest when it opened 22 years ago. It has also been recognized as a South Carolina Golf Course of the Year. Accented by colorful azaleas and other blooming plants, Tradition offers a “Mega Practice Complex” that is the perfect place to warm up before a round.

More information about The Azalea Package, is available at MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com or call 800-882-3420 to book tee times now.

About Myrtle Beach Golf Trips

The area's premier resource for tee time bookings, Myrtle Beach Golf Trips has been putting together great golf experiences for customers since 1927, by providing access to award-winning courses, multi-round tee time specials, and golf and lodging packages at the best prices.

Owned by Founders Group International (FGI) and with the help of Golf Insider’s 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, Myrtle Beach Golf Trips helps thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries. Golfers can choose from “top-100 caliber” courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, Grande Dunes Resort Club, TPC of Myrtle Beach, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, Pine Lakes Country Club and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.

More information about Myrtle Beach Golf Trips and Founders Group International, is available at http://www.foundersgroupinternational.com, http://www.mbn.com or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.