QMH to Exhibit at WestPack Expo February 7-9, 2017

We look forward to demonstrating how our materials, technology, and storage solutions can help companies become more efficient."

At the show, in booth #4997, QMH will showcase some of its products to help manufacturers organize their materials and streamline their facility processes. These products include bulk racks, shelving, pallet rack, carts, ladders, pallet trucks and workbenches. In addition, QMH provides manufacturers, warehouses, distribution centers and logistics facilities with turnkey storage systems, engineering, design and consultation services.

The WestPack Expo features the largest collection of advanced design and manufacturing technology suppliers in the world who will be exhibiting their cutting edge products and services - all in one location. Over 20,000 attendees are expected at the show, as well as 2,200 exhibitors. The show will encompass 6 expos including medtech, automation, robotics, plastics, design, and electronics. Additional information about the show can be found at the website http://westpack.packagingdigest.com/expo-wpack.

About Quality Material Handling, Inc.

A trusted member of the shipping and storage community, QMH has been providing companies throughout California with material handling products and storage solutions since 1991. QMH takes pride in being family-run and Women- and Minority-owned. Appearing multiple times in LA Business Journal’s top 100 businesses, winning the LA Business Journal's Latino Business of the Year Award, and being ranked #66 on their list of 100 fastest growing LA businesses are just some of the highlights that illustrate QMH’s success. For additional information see our website: http://qmhinc.com/.