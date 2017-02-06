Josh Hill

Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce that Joshua Hill, a white-collar defense lawyer, has joined the firm’s Securities Litigation, Enforcement and White-Collar Defense Practice Group (SLEW) as a partner in San Francisco. Mr. Hill joins the firm from Sidley & Austin, where he received multiple accolades including being named to the Daily Journal’s 2015 list of the “Top 20 Lawyers Under 40.” He is also a former federal prosecutor with significant trial experience. Mr. Hill will lead Morrison & Foerster’s efforts to expand its white-collar practice in the Bay Area.

“Josh will increase our depth in investigations and enforcement work firm-wide and on the West Coast, particularly for pharmaceutical, medical device, and life sciences industry clients and in False Claims Act representations,” Jordan Eth, co-chair of Morrison & Foerster’s SLEW Practice Group, said. “Josh’s joining Morrison & Foerster also highlights our commitment to adding talented partners in the San Francisco Bay Area market where we have been a leader for many decades.”

Mr. Hill’s practice spans a wide range of litigation and regulatory matters, including government litigation, internal investigations, health-care fraud and abuse investigations, grand jury investigations, and commercial litigation. While serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of California, Mr. Hill investigated and prosecuted a wide range of offenses, including wire and mail fraud, bank fraud, criminal tax, immigration violations, and violent crimes.

Mr. Hill’s recent notable cases include obtaining the dismissal of a federal indictment on the eve of trial for an individual charged with fraud in connection with a failed real estate development; successfully defending a medical device maker in a U.S. Department of Justice False Claims Act investigation predicated on alleged violations of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute; and helping to secure a declination of prosecution for a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in parallel U.S. Department of Justice criminal and civil investigations related to allegations of false and misleading promotional practices.

Mr. Hill’s move further strengthens Morrison & Foerster’s global white-collar and enforcement practice, which includes a group of leading lawyers with significant government experience. He is the latest in a series of high-profile hires to bring that experience to Morrison & Foerster, which most recently includes partners John Carlin, Carrie Cohen, Chuck Duross, James Koukios, and Jessie Liu.

“Morrison & Foerster has a strong historical legacy as a market leader in the Bay Area, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to further build on that footprint as I lead Morrison & Foerster’s efforts in Northern California to expand its white-collar practice,” Mr. Hill said. “I am also excited to become part of the firm’s highly acclaimed securities litigation, enforcement, and white-collar defense group, as well as to participate in Morrison & Foerster’s leading pro bono practice.”

In addition to the Daily Journal recognizing Mr. Hill as a “Top 20 Lawyers Under 40,” he has also been named to Benchmark Litigation’s “Under 40 Hot List” and listed as “Up and Coming” by Chambers. He serves as a Lawyer Representative to the Northern District Judicial Council, a Board Member of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and is a member of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area and past member of the Northern District of California Criminal Justice Act Panel. Throughout his career, Mr. Hill has also maintained a significant pro bono practice.

Mr. Hill served as a law clerk to the Honorable Jack B. Weinstein of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. He earned his J.D. from Yale Law School, an M.A. in Economics from Johns Hopkins University, and a B.A. in Economics from Morehouse College.