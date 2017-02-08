Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC, a global communications infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Ginsberg as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ginsberg brings more than 30 years of entrepreneurial and executive experience in telecom infrastructure and services, real estate and private equity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Digital Bridge team,” said Marc Ganzi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Bridge. “As we continue to grow, and help our family of companies do the same, Jeff’s understanding of telecommunications infrastructure and institutional investor experience will be invaluable. Having partnered with Jeff in the past, I know he will be a strong asset to our business.”

For the last nine years, Mr. Ginsberg served as a Managing Director and Operating Partner at Mistral Equity Partners, a consumer-focused private equity fund. He was a member of the Investment Committee and helped lead the firm’s successful investment in the Canadian wireless distribution sector.

Before joining Mistral Equity Partners, Mr. Ginsberg was the Executive Chairman of InfoHighway Communications, a telecommunications services provider serving business customers in the Northeastern United States, and was also CEO and Co-founder of its predecessor, Eureka Broadband. Previously, Mr. Ginsberg was co-founder and Executive Chairman of Apex Site Management, which grew to become the leading real estate telecommunications site management firm in the country with more than 15,000 properties under exclusive management. He also co-founded Horizon Cellular Group, which grew from a startup in 1991 (in partnership with McCaw Cellular) to become one of the 20 largest cellular system operators in the country.

“I am excited to be reunited with Marc and have the opportunity to work with the Digital Bridge team, many of whom, I know well,” said Ginsberg. “I look forward to helping the firm continue to build its communications infrastructure sector platform.”

About Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC

Digital Bridge Holdings is a communications infrastructure platform based in Boca Raton, Florida. It was formed in 2013 through a partnership between Ben Jenkins (formerly of The Blackstone Group) and Marc Ganzi (founder and CEO of Global Tower Partners). Digital Bridge owns interests in a broad range of communications infrastructure companies. It is dedicated to long-term value creation through the active management of its companies and strong alignment with its investor partners, who are leading institutions, endowments and family offices around the world. For more information please visit http://www.digitalbridgellc.com.