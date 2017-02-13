I believe that a modern IDE is essential for software development on OpenVMS, particularly if we want to attract younger developers, who have grown up with such things.

eCube Systems, a leading provider of middleware modernization, integration, and management solutions, interviewed Brett Cameron, Director of Applications & Open Source Services at VMS Software, Inc. Dr Cameron has taken over the integration of Open Source solutions with new versions of OpenVMS. In this interview, we focused on his role with Open Source and how it is bringing OpenVMS into the mainstream operating system platform. Among the topics we discussed, Dr Cameron provided eCube with the reasons why he thinks OpenVMS is the best platform for multi-language development and integration with Open Source technologies. In addition to integration with Open Source, we discussed the on-going ports for Java 8 and the migration to X86/64, painting a very bright future for OpenVMS.

eCube’s conversation with Brett can be found at: http://blog.ecubesystems.com/brett-cameron-interview/

About eCube Systems

eCube Systems offers a family of middleware evolution products and services that maximize return on technology investment by leveraging existing technical equity to meet evolving business needs. Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies turn to eCube Systems to reduce risk, extend ROI, and increase productivity as they consolidate existing capabilities and evolve legacy systems to contemporary SOA platforms.

eCube Systems, LLC is headquartered in Montgomery, Texas with marketing offices in Boston, MA and R&D in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit us at http://www.ecubesystems.com/Contact.html

About VMS Software

VMS Software, Inc. develops, sells and supports innovative and advanced releases of OpenVMS, the most secure operating system on the planet. The company’s core motivation is to support and enable customers to run their mission critical applications at the legendary uptime levels OpenVMS is known for, at maximum performance levels, today and into the future. VMS Software Inc. is headquartered in Bolton, MA. For more information, go to http://www.vmssoftware.com