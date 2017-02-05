Ovation Hair Unveils Valentine’s Gift Set

This set is the perfect gift for a mom, sister, friend or just a treat for yourself

D.C. Labs, nationwide provider of the luxurious Ovation Cell Therapy® Hair & Scalp Treatment, has released its annual Valentine Gift Set.

Ovation Hair’s Valentine Gift Set launched earlier this month and delivers over 50% in savings. Each set includes the flagship product – Cell Therapy – clinically proven to reduce breakage by over 80% as well as a shampoo, conditioner, styling product and hair accessories. The combined retail value for this Valentine Set is over $92, but it is available, while supplies last, for just $39.95.

No wrapping necessary! This gift is assembled in a beautiful, vibrant pink box – complete with a heart icon.

Each Gift Set includes:

6 oz. Balance System



6 oz. Cell Therapy Hair & Scalp Treatment: Helps improve the strength and health of your hair

6 oz. Volume Therapy Shampoo: Gently cleanses hair to build body and leave hair shiny.

6 oz. Moisturizing Conditioner: Normal, Dry or Damaged Hair types seeking maximum moisture.

9.5 oz. Whipped Mousse with Argan Oil: The perfect styling tool for creating texture and volume.

All New Hair Accessories Kit: The new kit is packed with premium metal bobby pins and hair ties to keep your hair secure.

“This Valentine Set is amazing! The box alone is beautiful and it is filled with such a fabulous array of products!” explains Erika Sherwood, Marketing Manager at Ovation Hair. “This set is the perfect gift for a mom, sister, friend or just a treat for yourself!”

The Ovation Hair Valentine’s Gift Sets are on sale at OvationHair.com or by calling 888-411-3252 while supplies last.

About Ovation Hair®

The philosophy of Ovation Hair is to meet clients’ high expectations with quality, nourishing and rejuvenating products that demonstrate proven effectiveness. Ovation Hair has been helping clients achieve healthy hair since 2007. Their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy is proven to deliver thicker, stronger, longer hair. Ovation products include high quality ingredients, demonstrated to be safe and effective to create healthy hair. For more information please visit http://www.ovationhair.com.