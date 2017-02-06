This year’s meeting theme centers on 'Spurring Innovation Through Technology Transfer' as session topics aim to kick up the dust on current T2 practices and offer innovative ways to wrangle disruptive technologies for market impact.

The Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) is heading to San Antonio, Texas, April 25 – 27, for its 2017 national meeting. Members of the technology transfer (T2) community and industry are invited to expand their T2 knowledge, showcase and view award-winning technologies, form connections, and strategize new ways to streamline the T2 process.

Taking place at the stylish Omni San Antonio Hotel at the Colonnade, the FLC national meeting welcomes an average of 400-plus attendees each year. This year’s meeting theme centers on “Spurring Innovation Through Technology Transfer” as session topics aim to kick up the dust on current T2 practices and offer innovative ways to wrangle disruptive technologies for market impact.

Day one of the meeting provides the perfect training space for federal laboratory T2 personnel to sharpen their professional development skills. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore: Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs) and licensing and negotiation workshops, intellectual property (IP) and protection in relation to T2, and how to create a commercialization culture with T2 peers, among other training course selections.

“Giving our national laboratories the resources to bring their innovations into the commercial market is vital in the T2 process,” said FLC Chair Paul Zielinski. “The national meeting is just one way we can provide our labs with commercialization tools, and give them a chance to interact with laboratory professionals in person. The meeting is also an opportunity for us to recognize the important work done in our federal laboratories with the prestigious FLC Awards.”

The second day will open with a keynote address from former U.S. Air Force officer, pilot, and NASA astronaut Gregory Johnson. Now serving as the President and Executive Director for the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), Johnson will share his insights on how to maximize federal technologies for innovative applications. Subsequent Wednesday sessions that attendees can choose from are split into tracks geared towards T2 professionalism or IP.

Rounding out the meeting on Thursday, April 27, is Industry Day—where business professionals representing a broad range of technology industries can connect with laboratory representatives and learn about federal technologies available for licensing, as well as how to access the abundance of federal lab resources available through public-private partnership opportunities.

Headlining as the Industry Day keynote speaker is General Lester Lyles, Air Force Commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a leader in research and development for the U.S. Air Force.

For a detailed agenda, additional information, and to register for the 2017 FLC national meeting, visit meeting.federallabs.org.

About the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC)

Organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986, the FLC is a nationwide network of approximately 300 federal laboratories, centers, parent departments, and agencies that establishes strategies and opportunities for linking laboratory mission technologies and expertise with the marketplace. To accomplish its mission of assisting the movement of innovative federal research and development into the U.S. economy, the FLC provides various resources from training to regional and national meetings so its members can obtain the resources they need to achieve successful technology transfer. To learn more about the FLC and its mission, visit http://www.federallabs.org.