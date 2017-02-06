Cristian M. Stevens Joins Armstrong Teasdale’s Litigation Practice

Armstrong Teasdale, a law firm with offices across the United States and in China, proudly announces the addition of Litigation partner Cristian M. Stevens. His practice primarily focuses on complex commercial litigation and appeals, and federal investigations.

An award-winning trial and appellate lawyer, Stevens has tried more than 30 jury trials in federal and state courts, including complex homicide conspiracies and other violent crimes. He has briefed and argued more than 20 appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, where he began his legal career as a law clerk.

Stevens was recognized by the U.S. Attorney General for heading the federal investigation of the Aug. 9, 2014, officer-involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, which was the subject of international media attention.

Stevens’ broad-based litigation practice includes guiding clients through all phases of litigation, including investigation, discovery, pretrial hearings, trial and direct appeal. In his appellate practice, he is dedicated to developing sophisticated post-trial strategies for his clients and is uniquely qualified to represent their interests before the appellate courts.

Prior to joining Armstrong Teasdale, Stevens served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. He earned his J.D. and B.A. in political science from the University of Missouri, where he was the editor-in-chief of the Missouri Law Review in his final year of law school. After law school, he clerked for the Honorable Pasco M. Bowman II, then the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. He is admitted to practice law in Missouri, Illinois, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Stevens is based in the firm’s St. Louis office and will work in coordination with all AT offices.

About Armstrong Teasdale: With lawyers in offices across the United States and in China, Armstrong Teasdale LLP has a demonstrable track record of delivering sophisticated legal advice and exceptional service to a dynamic client base. Whether an issue is local or global, practice area specific or industry related, Armstrong Teasdale provides each client with an invaluable combination of legal resources and practical advice in nearly every area of law. The firm is a member of Lex Mundi, a global association of 160 independent law firms with locations in more than 100 countries, and the United States Law Firm Group, a network of 18 law firms headquartered in major U.S. cities. Armstrong Teasdale is listed in the Am Law 200, published by The American Lawyer, and the NLJ 250, published by The National Law Journal. For more information, please visit http://www.armstrongteasdale.law.

###