In Zara Lackman Et Al. v. Samantha Hunt McAnulty Et Al., Hugh Hunt created a trust for the benefit of his children; he served as the trustee. He conveyed certain real property to himself, as Trustee; however, the trust documents were never recorded on the land records. Subsequent to conveying the property to himself as trustee, Mr. Hunt executed a will leaving the same property to his grandchildren. Upon his death, the Executor of the Estate of Hugh Hunt omitted the real property from the probate estate under the theory that because it was owned by “Hugh Hunt as Trustee”, the property passed to the beneficiaries of the trust. The beneficiaries of the will brought suit to challenge this action, claiming that the property passed to them under the will based on decedent’s failure to record the trust documents on the land records.

The trial court granted summary judgment to defendants, finding that the property was part of the trust, not decedent’s probate estate. Plaintiffs, the will beneficiaries, appealed. Pursuant to Conn. Gen. Stat. § 51-199(c) and Practice Book § 65-1, the Supreme Court transferred the appeal to its court. On appeal, Plaintiff-Appellants asserted that the property passed to them under decedent’s will because of the failure to record the trust documents on the land records. Defendant-Appellees, the trust beneficiaries, asserted that the property passed to them and could not pass by will because decedent did not own the property at the time the will was executed and therefore was unable to devise the property by will.

After briefing and oral argument by Stephen G. Walko of Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, LLC, the Connecticut Supreme Court panel (Hon. Richard N. Palmer, Hon. Peter T. Zarella, Hon. Dennis Eveleigh, Hon. Andrew J. McDonald and Hon. Richard A. Robinson) in its Opinion issued December 28, 2016, affirmed the trial court’s ruling in favor of Defendant-Appellees. On an issue of first impression, the Connecticut Supreme Court agreed with Mr. Walko’s argument that the plain and unambiguous language of Conn. Gen. Stat. § 47-20 did not apply because a will devise is not considered a transfer of an interest in real property, but merely a statement of a future intent to transfer property. The Court held that real property held in the trust created by decedent remained part of that trust, despite failure to record the trust on the land records. The Court further held that any of decedent’s subsequent attempts to convey the real property through his will were not effective. Therefore, the property was considered part of the trust, not decedent’s probate estate.

