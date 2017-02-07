Acclaro’s strategy is to offer clients translation technology and integration solutions that make them more efficient.

Acclaro announced today the availability of the Acclaro Wordpress Connector. This technology connects companies’ Wordpress websites to Acclaro’s translation management system enabling translation service clients to launch more quickly into international markets and meet today’s multilingual content demands.

This connectivity is established through the WPML plugin for Wordpress and can be rapidly deployed with minimal IT support. Michael Kriz, Acclaro’s Founder & CEO, commented, “This WPML connector creates a seamless integration from Wordpress to Acclaro’s translation management dashboard and our experienced team of project managers and linguists. By reducing the time and effort required to keep Wordpress sites in synch across languages, we enable agile high-quality translations and brand consistency without the typical headaches associated with global content management.”

Amir Helzer, Founder and CEO of onTheGoSystems added, “We’re excited to be able to offer Acclaro as a translation provider to WPML clients. Those with a need for high quality translations and improved localization workflows will be able to benefit from this new integration. By offering outstanding translation services through WPML such as Acclaro, we can focus on what we do best, which is building the technical solution.”

Without leaving the Wordpress environment, users with the WPML plugin installed are now able to select Acclaro as their translator, select and submit content for translation, receive high quality translations back into Wordpress and review & publish translated content.

Michael Kriz added, “Acclaro’s strategy is to offer clients translation technology and integration solutions that make them more efficient. With the addition of the WPML connector, we can now meet the growing demand for continuous Wordpress translation and help to reduce the complexity of managing global websites.” He concluded: “By adding CMS integrations to our translation environment, we help our clients achieve a streamlined localization process from wherever their content resides.”

About Acclaro

Acclaro is a localization and translation company that helps the world’s leading brands succeed across cultures. Through a fine-tuned process, top industry talent and leading technologies, we make a long-term investment in our clients’ global reputations.

Working in over 60 languages and with offices around the globe, Acclaro specializes in helping clients open new markets and gain a competitive edge by expertly adapting their brands, products and services with faster turnaround times, high quality translations and lower costs.

About WPML

WPML is a plugin for WordPress that allows users to build multilingual websites and translate them. WPML helps build anything from simple blogs to large enterprise sites. WPML is a product of OnTheGoSystems, offering support 6 days a week, 19 hours a day, in 9 languages.