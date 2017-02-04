A' Digital and Electronic Devices Design Competition

7th International Digital and Electronics Design Awards is a leading international design competition yearly organized by prestigious A' Design Award and Competition in order to highlight and promote best design project within industries that were developed in the last 10 years.

A' Digital and Electronics Design Awards is accepting entries from Industrial Designers, Technology Companies, High-Technology Brands and Electronic Product Manufacturers from all over the world that will be judged by a high profile jury panel of 83 members in order to select and honor the best of the best projects.

The International Digital and Electronics Design Awards is a two step competition. First, projects are submitted online here and receive a preliminary evaluation. Designs that are eligible and have a high preliminary score are invited to finalize the process of nominating to 7th International Digital and Electronics Design Awards.

Winners of the A' Digital and Electronics Design Awards 2017 are granted with an exclusive trophy and excellence certificate, moreover provided with an extensive PR tool for international publicity and exposure. All laureates are also receiving a lifetime license to use the A' Digital and Electronic Devices Design Awards Winner Logo as well as including in a Best A' Design Award and Competition winners Yearbook. Furthermore, every winning designer is invited to be a part of multiple international design exhibitions and Winners Award Ceremony, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Consumer Electronics Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.

Deadline for nominations is on 28 February, 2017 with a public result announcement on April 15.

About A' Design Award and Competition

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote the best design projects and concepts in all creative disciplines worldwide. The main point of organizing A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by recognizing the best designs globally. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands from all over the world to create superior products and projects that benefit society with a high values. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Digital and Electronic Devices Design Awards, please visit http://www.designaward.com