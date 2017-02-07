Malcolm Turner, president of the NBA Development League (NBA D-League) and a Carolina graduate, will give a free, public talk at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School on Feb. 21 as part of the Dean’s Speaker Series.

Turner oversees the business and basketball operations for the NBA D-League. He has been instrumental its growth, bringing the league to a record 22 teams for the 2016-17 season.

He previously worked at Wasserman Media Group as managing director of the golf and consulting divisions; senior vice president of OnSport, the North Carolina-based sports and entertainment consulting firm; and a PGA Tour tournament official.

Turner is a 1993 graduate of the Undergraduate Business Program at UNC Kenan-Flagler. A member of the New York State Bar, he earned joint JD/MBA degrees from Harvard University. While in graduate school, Turner worked with the NBA’s president of marketing and media in conjunction with the launch of the WNBA and consulted with the president of Major League Baseball Properties.

He has served on the advisory boards of Teach for America, UNC Kenan-Flagler and the Morehead-Cain Scholarship Fund.

Turner will speak at 5:30 p.m. in Koury Auditorium. To RSVP, click here. Free parking will be available in the parking deck at UNC Kenan-Flagler.

