Milwaukee Journal Sentinel First Annual Sports Awards

Sports Awards MJS 2017

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Awards, the best night in high school sports, presented by Aurora Health Care will take place May 17, 2017 at 8PM at The Pabst Theater in downtown Milwaukee.

The 1st year of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Awards will be a celebratory event honoring the most elite athletes in Southeast Wisconsin preps sports for their triumphs and wins throughout the school year. The show features an awards ceremony honoring athletes from a wide variety of sports, live entertainment and a special appearance from Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson. Join the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the local sports community to honor student athletes from the area.

For more show information and ticket purchasing information, please visit sportsawards.jsonline.com.

